Week in Tech: Colnago’s special offering, Rapha’s 2017 line, and more

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Colnago launches limited edition Ottanta5

To celebrate Ernesto Colnago’s 85th birthday, Colnago released the limited edition Ottanta5. This handmade carbon frame is built around the company’s C60 platform and even the paint is done by hand — airbrushed in a gloss-silver with arabesque decorations. The logo on the head tube and seat tube is the first Colnago logo created in 1954. It has star-shaped tubes and lugs that have been a trademark of Colnago bikes since the company first released the Master. Colnago says it uses lightweight alloy rear dropouts to reduce weight and provide greater lateral stiffness. The frame will be available in 19 sizes in a limited run of 85 units.

Zonyk sports glasses from adidas

The Zonyk Pro sunglasses from adidas combine two of the company’s lens technologies (Vario and LST) for changing weather or lighting conditions. Vario is adidas’ photochromic lens that automatically changes from light to dark tint in response to changing light conditions. Light Stabilizing Technology (LST) lenses were designed to intensify contrasts and balance light fluctuations. According to adidas, this helps reduce eye fatigue and improves concentration. Other lens options available include polarized and mirrored finishes.

New textures and style spark life into Rapha 2017 range

Rapha spring and summer 2017 arrivals are designed for everyday riding in all parts of the world. The line includes updated rain jackets, new gilet options, and bibs for long-distance riding. Rapha now offers a packable backpack for “just in case” situations, too. It folds into its own case and is easy to stash away for unexpected stops on a commute. The 2017 range presents exciting new sides of Rapha — with different colors, textures, and fabrics — that still maintain the company’s classic style.

Get a boost of vitamins from nuun

Nun’s electrolyte-enhanced drink tablets, dubbed Vitamins, include an assortment of vitamins and minerals that the company says improve wellness and healthy hydration. Vitamins is formulated with the vitamins and minerals in which the overall population is most deficient, plus an optimal balance of electrolytes for everyday activity. It’s an effervescent, self-dissolving tablet you add to water, and it includes vitamins A, C, and E for immune function and antioxidant support, B12 and folate for energy metabolism and minerals, and magnesium and calcium for muscle function and bone support. The vitamin levels are 25-50 percent of the recommended daily value, which nuun says helps maximize nutrient absorption. Vitamins has very low sugar — there are just 2 grams per serving and 10 total calories.

The new Vitamins tabs are available in four non-caffeinated flavors: strawberry melon, blueberry pomegranate, grapefruit orange, and tangerine lime; and two caffeinated options: ginger lemonade and blackberry citrus. Each tube of nuun Vitamins contains 12 tablet servings with a retail price of $6.99.

Volata makes commuting smarter

San Francisco-based Volata Cycles launched a new commuter smartbike that provides key riding information and metrics right on the handlebars. The new city-oriented Volata Model 1c integrates a computer, lights, and safety features into a cohesive Italian design (Volata’s R&D department is based in Milan). The bike’s app-based computer provides riding metrics, turn-by-turn navigation, weather forecast, music, heart rate, and smartphone notifications. It also includes a GPS-based anti-theft system to inform the owner if anyone tries to steal the bike.

To minimize maintenance, the bike features belt drive technology and an internal gear hub. It has built-in front and rear lights that automatically turn on when it gets dark. A dynamo front hub charges the bike’s internal battery when moving.

The new Model 1c retails for $2,499 with mechanical shifting and $2,999 with Di2 electronic shifting. Customers can reserve their bike today but Volata expects delivery in September 2017.

Strava available for devices with Android Wear 2.0

Strava’s Android Wear 2.0 app allows athletes to record and upload activities independent of their phone when using Android smart watches. The app includes built-in GPS and wireless connectivity so athletes can track training metrics like time, distance, pace, and heart rate, all from their wrist. Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches join more than 100 other GPS devices that work with Strava, and athletes can install the free app through Google Play on their device. An iOS or Android phone is needed for initial setup but then you can ditch the phone for any Strava activity.

