How and where to watch pro cycling in 2017

It’s time — time for the 2017 pro road season to kick off. Tuning in to watch isn’t always so simple for American cycling fans. So, we compiled a list of the major events, what networks or websites will broadcast them, and other relevant details.

NBC Sports Group: NBC is not announcing which races will air live on cable TV until later in the year, prior to the respective events. All of the races listed, save road worlds, will stream live, ad-free on the NBC Sports Gold app and website. Currently, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold for a discounted rate of $20; note that this subscription expires in June, when fans will have to buy a new subscription for the remainder of 2017 and 2018 until June.

Cycling.TV: This website/app offers two subscription options: annual for $79.99 and quarterly for $29.99/month. The coverage is available in the U.S. and Canada, with English commentary, and does not cut away to ads. Highlights are available the same day as the race. In addition streaming via a computer’s web browser, Cycling.TV also offers apps for iOS and Android.

Bein Sports: In the past, Bein has broadcast the Giro d’Italia as well as a number of other major races. The network has not announce its schedule yet.

2017 pro cycling TV schedule

Volta ao Alentejo, February 22-26, Cycling.TV (highlights)

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, February 26, Cycling.TV

Le Samyn, March 1, Cycling.TV

Dwars door West-Vlaanderen, March 5, Cycling.TV

GP Industria & Artigianato, March 5, Live/on demand, Cycling.TV

Paris-Nice, March 5 – 12, NBC Sports Group; highlights available on Cycling.TV

Danilith – Nokere Koerse, March 15, Cycling.TV

Handzame Classic, March 17, Cycling.TV

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, March 20-26, Cycling.TV

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, March 23-26, Cycling.TV (highlights)

E3 Harelbeke, March 24, Cycling.TV

3 Days of De Panne, March 28-30, Cycling.TV

Dwars door het Hageland, March 29, Cycling.TV

Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco, April 3-8, Cycling.TV

Paris-Roubaix, April 9, NBC Sports Group; highlights on Cycling.TV

Giro dell’Appennino, April 9, Cycling.TV (highlights)

GP de Denain – Porte du Hainaut, April 13, Cycling.TV

Tro-Bro Léon, April 17, Cycling.TV

Giro del Trentino, April 17-21, Cycling.TV

Tour of Croatia, April 18-23, Cycling.TV

La Fléche Wallonne, April 19, NBC Sports Group; highlights on Cycling.TV

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, April 23, NBC Sports Group; highlights on Cycling.TV

Tour de Yorkshire, April 28 – 30, NBC Sports Group and Cycling.TV

Eschborn-Frankfurt, May 1, Cycling.TV

4 Jours de Dunkerque, May 9-14, Cycling.TV

Amgen Tour of California, May 14 – 20, NBC Sports Group and TourTracker

Baloise Belgium Tour, May 24-28, Cycling.TV

Heistse Pijl, June 3, Cycling.TV

Critérium du Dauphiné, June 4 – 11, NBC Sports Group; highlights on Cycling.TV

Tour de Suisse, June 10 – 18, NBC Sports Group

La Route du Sud, June 15-18, Cycling.TV

Halle Ingooigem, June 21, Cycling.TV

British National Championships – Time Trial, June 22, Cycling.TV

French National Championships – Time Trial, June 22, Cycling.TV

French National Championships – Road Race, June 24, Cycling.TV

British National Championships – Road Race, June 25, Cycling.TV

French National Championships – Road Race, June 25, Cycling.TV

Tour de France, July 1 – 23, NBC Sports Group; highlights on Cycling.TV

Trofeo Matteotti, July 16, Cycling.TV (highlights)

Tour de Wallonie, July 22-26, Cycling.TV

UEC European MTB XCO Championships, July 27-30, Cycling.TV

Clásica de San Sebastián, July 29, Cycling.TV

Tour de Pologne, July 29-August 4, Cycling.TV

Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, July 31-August 6, TourTracker

UEC European Road Championships, August 2-6, Cycling.TV

Eneco Tour, August 7-13, Cycling.TV

Arctic Race of Norway, August 10-13, Cycling.TV

Tour de l’Avenir, August 19-27, Cycling.TV

Vuelta a España, August 19 – September 10, NBC Sports Group

Cyclassics Hamburg, August 20, Cycling.TV

GP Jef Scherens – Rondom Leuven, August 20, Cycling.TV

GP de Plouay, August 27, Cycling.TV

GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord, September 3, Cycling.TV

Tour of Britain, September 3 – 10, NBC Sports Group

UCI Mountain Bike World Championship, September 5 – 10, NBC Sports Group

Coppa Agostoni – Giro delle Brianze, September 13, Cycling.TV

GP de Wallonie, September 13, Cycling.TV

Coppa Bernocchi, September 14, Cycling.TV

Koolskamp, September 15, Cycling.TV

Memorial Marco Pantani, September 16, Cycling.TV (highlights)

Primus Classic Impanis – Van Petegem, September 16, Cycling.TV

UCI Road World Championships, September 17–24, NBC Sports Group

Giro dell’Emilia, September 30, Cycling.TV

Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli, October 1, Cycling.TV

Tour de l’Eurométropole, October 1, Cycling.TV

Tour de Vendée, October 1, Cycling.TV

Paris-Tours, October 10, NBC Sports Group; highlights on Cycling.TV

Binche–Chimay–Binche, October 3, Cycling.TV

Tre Valli Varesine, October 3, Cycling.TV

Saitama Critérium, October 21, Cycling.TV

Tour of Hainan, October 21-29, Cycling.TV

Cycling.TV will also broadcast Superprestige, Soudal Classics, and DVV Trofee cyclocross races. NBC Sports will broadcast UCI Cyclocross World Cup races.