Van Avermaet downs Sagan to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

GENT, Belgium (AFP) – Reigning Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad ahead of reigning two-time world road race champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in Gent, Belgium during the opening classic of the season on Saturday. and Sepp Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac).

Top 10

1. Greg VAN AVERMAET, BMC RACING TEAM, in 4:55:06

2. Peter SAGAN, BORA-HANSGROHE, at :00

3. Sep VANMARCKE, CANNONDALE-DRAPAC, at :00

4. Fabio FELLINE, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :45

5. Oscar GATTO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :52

6. Luke ROWE, TEAM SKY, at :52

7. Oliver NAESEN, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :52

8. Jasper STUYVEN, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :52

9. Matteo TRENTIN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :56

10. Adrien PETIT, DIRECT ENERGIE, at :58

The 2016 Olympic champion earned his first victory of 2017, 43rd of his career, trapping the Slovakian in the sprint by taking the inside line in the last turn toward the finish of the one-day, 198.3km WorldTour event. Fellow Belgian Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) finished third.