UCI confirms 2017 Tour of Turkey has been postponed

The UCI confirmed Wednesday that the Tour of Turkey will be postponed from its original dates of April 18-23, but it did not specify a new time slot for the race.

Tour of Turkey was added to the men’s WorldTour calendar in 2017, a first for the six-day race. However, a report surfaced in early February that suggested the race was in jeopardy, with few commitments from WorldTour teams to race. The report indicated that organizers asked to move the race to October or February dates.

In a written statement, a UCI representative confirmed that the Tour of Turkey’s request had been granted: “Following its request and the approval of the Professional Cycling Council (PCC), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the 2017 edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey has been postponed from its scheduled date in April. A revised date for the event in the UCI WorldTour calendar will be considered at the next meeting of the PCC, which is scheduled for March.”

Of the 10 races added to expand the 2017 WorldTour calendar, Tour of Turkey is the second to experience difficulties. Tour of Qatar, the oldest of the UCI’s major Middle Eastern races, was cancelled this season, although organizers say it will return in 2018.