Sun Tour: McCabe wins stage 3, Howson holds lead

Arizona sprinter Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) raced to a stage 3 victory at the Herald Sun Tour in Australia on Saturday.

McCabe successfully navigated his way through the crash-marred final kilometres to finish close to two bike lengths ahead of Australians Mitch Docker (Orica-Scott) and Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sport) with a group of just 16 riders contesting the win at Mitchelton Winery.

“Mitch attacked at 200 metres to go and I just knew I had the legs and so I went as soon as he did and held it to the line with a fairly decent gap so I’m really happy,” said McCabe, who had targeted the stage after finishing in the top 10 at the prologue on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who said that today’s win was on par with his victory at last year’s Tour of Utah, paid tribute to the efforts of his team for their navigation over the latter part of the 167.7km stage.

“It was about staying safe and out of trouble,” McCabe explained. “You are so close to everyone and everyone’s head butting and everyone’s fighting. I think the heat and that little climb took a lot of energy out of the legs. I think guys weren’t fully aware of what they were doing and caused the crash. Once I made it out of that and I came into that [final] corner third wheel behind Mitch Docker I knew I had a really good chance of winning.”

Orica-Scott rider Damien Howson (AUS) remains in the overall lead with a 38-second advantage over his nearest rival Jai Hindley (Korda Menthe Real Estate Australia) with one final stage remaining. Chris Froome (Team Sky) was one of the riders caught in the crash, but managed to cross the line to drop from fifth to sixth overall and remain 1:12 down on the leader.

Stage 3 results

1. Travis MCCABE, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, in 3:46:00

2. Mitch DOCKER, ORICA-SCOTT, at :00

3. Leigh HOWARD, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :00

4. Luke ROWE, TEAM SKY, at :00

5. Aleksei TCATEVICH, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at :00

6. Benjamin HILL, ATTAQUE TEAM GUSTO, at :00

7. Ivan SAVITSKIY, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at :00

8. Jesper ASSELMAN, ROOMPOT-NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at :00

9. Jesse KERRISON, ISOWHEY SPORTS-SWISSWELLNESS, at :00

10. Brad EVANS, DRAPAC PAT’S VEG HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT TEAM, at :00

11. Daniel FITTER, NSW INSTITUTE OF SPORT, at :00

12. Ian BIBBY, JLT CONDOR, at :00

13. Nick VAN DER LIJKE, ROOMPOT-NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at :00

14. Taco VAN DER HOORN, ROOMPOT-NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at :00

15. Michael HEPBURN, ORICA-SCOTT, at :00

16. Nathan EARLE, KORDA MENTHA REAL ESTATE AUSTRALIA, at :00

17. Michel KREDER, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :00

18. Marcelo FELIPE, 7 ELEVEN-ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES, at :00

19. Kenny ELISSONDE, TEAM SKY, at :00

20. Javier Alexis ACEVEDO COLLE, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :00

21. Damien HOWSON, ORICA-SCOTT, at :00

22. Cyrus MONK, DRAPAC PAT’S VEG HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT TEAM, at :00

23. Nikolay TRUSOV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at :00

24. Tanner PUTT, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :00

25. Martijn TUSVELD, ROOMPOT-NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at :00

26. Timothy GUY, ATTAQUE TEAM GUSTO, at :00

27. Pavel BRUTT, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at :00

28. Michael STORER, KORDA MENTHA REAL ESTATE AUSTRALIA, at :00

29. Aaron GATE, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :00

30. Jason CHRISTIE, NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL TEAM, at :00

31. Sam BEWLEY, ORICA-SCOTT, at :00

32. Lawrence WARBASSE, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :00

33. Sergey NIKOLAEV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at :00

34. Jesse James EWART, 7 ELEVEN-ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES, at :00

35. Samuel Jenner, KORDA MENTHA REAL ESTATE AUSTRALIA, at :00

36. Benjamin DYBALL, ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL TEAM, at :00

37. Cameron MEYER, KORDA MENTHA REAL ESTATE AUSTRALIA, at :00

38. Alistair SLATER, JLT CONDOR, at :00

39. Kirill SVESHNIKOV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at :00

40. Artur ERSHOV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at :00

41. Simon GERRANS, ORICA-SCOTT, at :00

42. Jesse FEATONBY, DRAPAC PAT’S VEG HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT TEAM, at :00

43. Jonathan CLARKE, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :00

44. Lachlan NORRIS, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at :00

45. Alistair DONOHOE, ATTAQUE TEAM GUSTO, at :00

46. Jhoan Esteban CHAVES RUBIO, ORICA-SCOTT, at :00

47. Guy KALMA, ATTAQUE TEAM GUSTO, at :00

48. Dylan SUNDERLAND, NSW INSTITUTE OF SPORT, at :00

49. Jai HINDLEY, KORDA MENTHA REAL ESTATE AUSTRALIA, at :00

50. Lucas HAMILTON, KORDA MENTHA REAL ESTATE AUSTRALIA, at :00

51. Anthony Giacoppo, ISOWHEY SPORTS-SWISSWELLNESS, at :00

52. Timothy ROE, ISOWHEY SPORTS-SWISSWELLNESS, at :00

53. Mario VOGT, ATTAQUE TEAM GUSTO, at 2:31

54. Alexandr SHUSHEMOIN, ATTAQUE TEAM GUSTO, at 2:31

55. Josh BERRY, 7 ELEVEN-ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES, at 2:31

56. Oliver KENT-SPARK, DRAPAC PAT’S VEG HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT TEAM, at :00

57. Mathew ROSS, DRAPAC PAT’S VEG HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT TEAM, at :00

58. Nicholas KATSONSW INSTITUTE OF SPORT, DRAPAC PAT’S VEG HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT TEAM, at 2:31

59. Conor DUNNE, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :00

60. Peter KONING, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :00

61. Cameron BAYLY, ISOWHEY SPORTS-SWISSWELLNESS, at :00

62. Jacob KAUFFMANN, NSW INSTITUTE OF SPORT, at :00

63. Danny VAN POPPEL, TEAM SKY, at :00

64. Chris FROOME, TEAM SKY, at :00

65. SEBASTIAN HENAO GOMEZ, TEAM SKY, at :00

66. Tim ARIESEN, ROOMPOT-NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 2:58

67. Jeroen MEIJERS, ROOMPOT-NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 2:58

68. Martz ALDER, ATTAQUE TEAM GUSTO, at 2:58

69. Ayden Toovey, NSW INSTITUTE OF SPORT, at 2:58

70. Ian STANNARD, TEAM SKY, at 2:58

71. Sam DOBBS, NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL TEAM, at 2:58

72. Brenton JONES, JLT CONDOR, at :00

73. Hamish SCHREURS, NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL TEAM, at 2:58

74. Edmund BRADBURY, JLT CONDOR, at :00

75. James ORAM, NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL TEAM, at 3:16

76. Taylor Karl GUNMAN, NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL TEAM, at 3:16

77. Patrick SHARPE, ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL TEAM, at 3:16

78. Joshua TAYLOR, NSW INSTITUTE OF SPORT, at 3:16

79. Darcy ELLERM-NORTON, ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL TEAM, at 3:16

80. Drew MOREY, DRAPAC PAT’S VEG HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT TEAM, at 3:16

81. Joseph COOPER, ISOWHEY SPORTS-SWISSWELLNESS, at 3:16

82. Robbie HUCKER, ISOWHEY SPORTS-SWISSWELLNESS, at :00

83. Alex FRAME, JLT CONDOR, at :00

84. Kaden GROVES, ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL TEAM, at 4:54

85. James FOUCHE, NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL TEAM, at :00

86. Alex WOHLER, NSW INSTITUTE OF SPORT, at :00

87. Calvin WATSON, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at 5:58

88. Steve LAMPIER, JLT CONDOR, at 5:58

89. Brodie TALBOT, ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL TEAM, at 5:58

90. Adrian HEGYVARY, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at 5:58

91. Sjoerd VAN GINNEKEN, ROOMPOT-NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 4:54

92. Mark John Lexer GALEDO, 7 ELEVEN-ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES, at 3:16

93. Edgar NOHALES NIETO, 7 ELEVEN-ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES, at 5:58

94. Thomas Hubbard, ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL TEAM, at 5:58

95. Jay DUTTON, ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL TEAM, at 2:31

96. Rustom LIM, 7 ELEVEN-ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES, at 5:58

97. James GULLEN, JLT CONDOR, at 5:58

98. Rob POWER, ORICA-SCOTT, at 5:58

99. Mathew ZENOVICH, NEW ZEALAND NATIONAL TEAM, at 5:58

100. Greg HENDERSON, UNITEDHEALTHCARE, at 4:54

101. Angus LYONS, KORDA MENTHA REAL ESTATE AUSTRALIA, at 2:31

102. Craig EVERS, 7 ELEVEN-ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES, at :00

DNF Scott BOWDEN, Iws

General classification