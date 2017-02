Sagan wins Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

KUURNE, Belgium (AFP) – Reigning two-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne after ambushing Belgian Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Briton Luke Rowe (Team Sky), Belgian Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and Italian Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) in the finishing straight with less than 300m to go on Sunday in Belgium.

Beaten Saturday by the reigning Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet during the circuit Het Nieuwsblad, Sagan took his revenge by being the fastest of the group of five strikers, all of which escaped some 30 kilometers from the finish.

With the 200.7km win, the 27-year-old Slovakian recorded the 90th pro win of his career and the first since his victory at the world championships in Doha last fall.

“I told my team-mates that I would win this race,”said Sagan, who will be one of the men to beat in the spring classics. “The important thing for me is to stay on form and healthy.

“The rest will be a bonus.”

