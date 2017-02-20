Paris-Roubaix announces 2017 teams

The 115th running of the Paris-Roubaix spring classic will include four French Pro Continental teams, in addition to the full slate of WorldTour squads, organizer ASO announced Monday. Two Belgian teams and a Dutch outfit were also included in the line-up for the 2017 “Queen of the Classics,” which will run April 9 in France.

In 2016, Adrien Petit was the top finisher from a Pro Continental team at Roubaix, riding to 10th place for his Direct Energie team, which is again invited this season. Orica’s Mathew Hayman won that edition of the monument race, out-sprinting Tom Boonen on the velodrome in Roubaix. Few riders from second-tier teams have cracked the podium. In recent years, Sébastien Turgot, then riding for Europcar, finished second to Boonen in 2012.

The ASO announced a slight change to the route for 2017, adding two new cobblestone sectors.

WorldTour teams

AG2R La Mondiale (F)

Astana (Kaz)

Bahrain – Merida (Brn)

BMC Racing (US)

Bora – Hansgrohe (G)

Cannondale – Drapac (US)

FDJ (F)

Lotto – Soudal (B)

Movistar (Sp)

Orica – Scott (Aus)

Quick-Step Floors (B)

Dimension Data (SA)

Katusha – Alpecin (Swi)

LottoNL – Jumbo (Nl)

Sky (GB)

Team Sunweb (G)

Trek – Segafredo (US)

UAE – Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Pro Continental

Cofidis (F)

Delko Marseille (F)

Direct Energie (F)

Fortuneo – Vital Concept(F)

Roompot – Oranje Peloton (Nl)

Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise (B)

Wanty – Groupe Gobert (B)