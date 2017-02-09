Former Belgian champion Baguet dies at 47

The 2005 Belgian national road race champion Serge Baguet died Thursday morning due to colon cancer. A pro rider from 1991 to 2007, the Belgian raced for Lotto, Vlaanderen 2002 – Eddy Merckx, and Quick-Step over the years.

In addition to his national title, won ahead of Kevin Van Impe, Baguet won stage 17 of the Tour de France, four years earlier in 2001. That day, he made an early breakaway on a flat run to Montluçon and out-sprinted Jakob Piil. Baguet finished five Tours de France over the course of his career.

Baguet died at age 47 in Letterhoutem, Belgium.