Defending champ Kittel wins Tour of Dubai

Dubai (AFP) – Defending champion Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) won the Dubai Tour on Saturday after clinching the final stage by emerging triumphant from a bunch sprint at the foot of the world’s tallest building.

Still showing the remnants of ejected Astana rider Andrei Grivko’s punch, Kittel outpaced Italian duo Elia Viviani and Riccardo Minali for his third stage win from four on the Tour after a 124km run through Dubai finishing at the foot of the 828m-tall Burj Khalifa.

Friday’s medium mountain stage could have derailed Kittel’s defence of a Tour also won in 2016, but due to violent winds the stage was cancelled.

“Very happy with this sprint, finishing Dubai Tour with a victory and the GC,” said Kittel. “It was a difficult final because there were not many corners. It was about positioning and we did it very well. I was feeling good in the sprint and could show my strength.

“This win is something special, not many opportunities [for me] to go for GC,” he added. “I am really proud. [The win] shows consistency over a few days, not only by myself but also the team.”

Stage 5 results

1. Marcel KITTEL, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, in 2:34:12

2. Elia VIVIANI, TEAM SKY, at :00

3. Riccardo MINALI, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

4. Mark CAVENDISH, DIMENSION DATA, at :00

5. John DEGENKOLB, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :00

6. Sacha MODOLO, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

7. Jean-Pierre DRUCKER, BMC RACING, at :00

8. Paolo SIMION, BARDIANI-CSF, at :00

9. Sonny COLBRELLI, BAHRAIN MERIDA, at :00

10. Dylan GROENEWEGEN, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :00

11. Truls KORSÆTH, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

12. Jan POLANC, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

13. Adam BLYTHE, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :00

14. Thomas STEWART, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :00

15. Floris GERFS, BMC RACING, at :03

16. Alex DOWSETT, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :03

17. Jakub MARECZKO, WILIER TRIESTINA, at :03

18. Mark RENSHAW, DIMENSION DATA, at :03

19. Matej MOHORIC, UAE ABU DHABI, at :03

20. Andrew FENN, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :03

21. Yousef MIRZA BANIHAMMAD, UAE ABU DHABI, at :03

22. Reinardt JANSE VAN RENSBURG, DIMENSION DATA, at :03

23. Carlos BARBERO CUESTA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :03

24. Marco MARONESE, BARDIANI-CSF, at :03

25. Matthew BRAMMEIER, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :06

26. Daniele BENNATI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

27. Badr Mohamed Ahmed MOHAMED ALHAMMADI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, at :06

28. Karol DOMAGALSKI, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :06

29. Nicola BOEM, BARDIANI-CSF, at :06

30. Hayden MCCORMICK, ONE PRO CYCLING at :06

31. Enrico BARBIN, BARDIANI-CSF, at :06

32. Kiel REIJNEN, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :06

33. Koen DE KORT, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :06

34. Quentin VALOGNES, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :06

35. Steele VON HOFF, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :06

36. Laurens DE VREESE, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :06

37. Silvan DILLIER, BMC RACING, at :06

38. Loïc VLIEGEN, BMC RACING, at :06

39. Dmitriy GRUZDEV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :06

40. Joseph ROSSKOPF, BMC RACING, at :06

41. Joshua HUNT, ONE PRO CYCLING at :06

42. Imanol ERVITI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

43. Peter WILLIAMS, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :06

44. Simone VELASCO, BARDIANI-CSF, at :06

45. Nelson OLIVEIRA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

46. Fumiyuki BEPPU, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :06

47. Charles PLANET, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :06

48. Arman KAMYSHEV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :06

49. Samuel WILLIAMS, ONE PRO CYCLING, at :06

50. Stefan DENIFL, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :06

51. Yousef ALMANSOORI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, at :06

52. Joonas HENTTALA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :06

53. Héctor CARRETERO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

54. David LOZANO RIBA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :06

55. Nasser ALMEMARI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, at :06

56. Winner ANDREW ANACONA GOMEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :06

57. Jaber ALMANSOORI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, at :06

58. Cristian RODRIGUEZ MARTIN, WILIER TRIESTINA, at :06

59. Ivan GARCIA CORTINA, BAHRAIN MERIDA, at :06

60. Amund Grondahl JANSEN, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :14

61. Daniel PEARSON, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :14

62. Dylan TEUNS, BMC RACING, at :14

63. Ryan GIBBONS, DIMENSION DATA, at :14

64. Umberto POLI, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :14

65. Markel IRIZAR ARANBURU, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :14

66. Samuel SANCHEZ GONZALEZ, BMC RACING, at :14

67. Zhandos BIZHIGITOV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :14

68. Kristijan ÐURASEK, UAE ABU DHABI, at :14

69. Gijs VAN HOECKE, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :14

70. Jay Robert THOMSON, DIMENSION DATA, at :14

71. Matteo TRENTIN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :17

72. Timo ROOSEN, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :17

73. Simone CONSONNI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :19

74. Mark CHRISTIAN, AQUA BLUE SPORT, at :21

75. Christian KNEES, TEAM SKY, at :29

76. Enrico GASPAROTTO, BAHRAIN MERIDA, at :29

77. Alessandro TONELLI, BARDIANI-CSF, at :29

78. Gregory RASTANA PRO TEAMANA PRO TEAM, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :31

79. Maximilian SCHACHMANN, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :31

80. Daniel OSS, BMC RACING, at :36

81. Majid ALBALUSHI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, at :38

82. Fabio SABATINI, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :38

83. Liam BERTAZZO, WILIER TRIESTINA, at :38

84. Juan Jose LOBATO DEL VALLE, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :41

85. Thomas LEEZER, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :41

86. Ahmed ALMANSORY, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, at :41

87. Rory SUTHERLAND, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :46

88. Scott THWAITES, DIMENSION DATA, at :46

89. Julien VERMOTE, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :47

90. Roberto FERRARI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :50

91. Ruslan TLEUBAYEV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :53

92. Michal GOLAS, TEAM SKY, at :53

93. Simone ANDREETTA, BARDIANI-CSF, at :53

94. Jonathan DIEBBEN, TEAM SKY, at :53

95. Matteo BONO, UAE ABU DHABI, at 1:04

96. Gerd DE KEIJZER, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 1:07

97. Bob JUNGELS, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 1:07

98. Chun Kai FENG, BAHRAIN MERIDA, at 1:07

99. Grega BOLE, BAHRAIN MERIDA, at 1:22

100. Ian BOSWELL, TEAM SKY, at 1:27

101. Gianni MOSCON, TEAM SKY, at 1:41

102. Davide MARTINELLI, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 1:41

103. Matteo BUSATO, WILIER TRIESTINA, at 1:41

104. Bernhard EISEL, DIMENSION DATA, at 1:41

105. Maarten WYNANTS, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 1:48

106. Julian ALAPHILIPPE, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 2:04

107. Julien BERNARD, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at 2:04

108. Michael GOGL, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at 2:07

109. Bram TANKINK, LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 2:07

110. Alberto CECCHIN, WILIER TRIESTINA, at 2:09

111. Rafael ANDRIATO, WILIER TRIESTINA, at 2:09

112. Christopher WILLIAMS, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 2:16

113. Borut BOZIC, BAHRAIN MERIDA, at 2:46

114. Saif Mayoof AL KAABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, at 3:08

115. David PER, BAHRAIN MERIDA, at 3:08

116. Luka PIBERNIK, BAHRAIN MERIDA, at 3:08

117. Giuseppe FONZI, WILIER TRIESTINA, at 3:08

118. Mohammed AL MURAWWI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, at 3:08

119. Nick DOUGALL, DIMENSION DATA, at 3:08

120. Kristian HOUSE, ONE PRO CYCLING, at 3:08

121. Tao GEOGHEGAN HART, TEAM SKY, at 3:47

122. Jacopo MOSCA, WILIER TRIESTINA, at 3:47

