Almeria: Cort sprints to second win in Spain

The 32nd Clásica de Almeria (UCI 1.1) ended in a mad dash to the finish with two-time 2016 Vuelta a España stage winner Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott) of Denmark taking the bunch sprint victory over German Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Belgian Jens Debusschere (Lotto Soudal).

The 24-year-old Dane fended off a squad of 30 riders on the streets of Roquetas de Mar in the south of Spain.

“It is a really great feeling to win again,” said Cort. “It was a long race and the team were fantastic in the finale, I couldn’t have asked for a better lead out and I am really happy that I could finish it off.”

A three-man breakaway went clear early on before the race came back together inside the final third to set up a thrilling finale.

“The boys were outstanding today,” said sport director Laurenzo Lapage. “Everyone was involved, we knew beforehand that we would have to work on the finishing circuits and the team took control beautifully.”

“Once the breakaway came back we stuck to our plan religiously. Magnus is full of confidence after a great start to the season with his win last week in Valencia and you could see that with the way he finished it off today.

“At the halfway point we decided how we would like to approach the finish and it’s very satisfying to see the guys not only execute the race plan, but execute it perfectly and come away with the win. It bodes well for the rest of the season, that’s for sure.”

Already winner of a stage of the Tour of the Community of Valencia on February 3, Cort has solidified a successful start to the year.

Results