Cavendish nabs stage 1 win in Abu Dhabi

Mark Cavendish opened the Abu Dhabi Tour with a sprint victory Thursday in a stage marred by crashes at the end.

Cavendish (Dimension Data) edged Andre Greipel and Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) at the line in a close sprint. Cavendish’s winning move came with 150 meters to go when he surged past Bonifazio. Greipel was glued to his back wheel but was unable to pedal past him.

“The team was fantastic, really the lads did a phenomenal job today and I can’t fault anyone in the team,” Cavendish said. “We knew that last corner was where it was going to count though and we had to get there first.”

Top 10 overall

1. Mark CAVENDISH, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, in 4:36:56

2. André GREIPEL, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :04

3. Manuele MORI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :04

4. NICCOLO’ BONIFAZIO, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :06

5. Mirco MAESTRI, BRD, at :08

6. Kazushige KUBOKI, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :08

7. Simone CONSONNI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :10

8. Elia VIVIANI, TEAM SKY, at :10

9. Roger KLUGE, ORICA – SCOTT, at :10

10. Alexander PORSEV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :10

The 189-kilometer stage around Madinat Zayed saw several crashes in the final 5km of racing. Alberto Contador of Trek-Segafredo went down, as did Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) and others. The latter incident happened on the final turn with roughly 1km left.

Sky’s Owain Doull crashed along with Kittel at the 1km to go banner, tangling with race fencing on the left side of the road. Afterward, the Brit said Kittel’s disc brake rotor cut through his shoe and drew blood, nicking his foot.

Cavendish said the road narrowed and there was nowhere for the riders to go.

“We were hugging the barrier and I think it was a new guy from Orica, who tried to come up the inside,” Cavendish said. “When I saw the barrier I thought, ah no, there is no way you’ll get your whole team through there and next thing we heard the crash behind. I hope everyone is alright from that crash.”

A six-man break slipped ahead of the main field early in the stage. The leaders gained an advantage of around 4 minutes at one point, but the peloton eventually decided it was time to pull the plug on them.

One-by-one, the escapees were caught and swallowed up by the peloton. The final catch was made with about 15km left, at which point the sprinters’ teams began assembling their leadouts for the finale.

Cavendish won two stages and the points classification at last year’s Abu Dhabi Tour. He will wear the red leader’s jersey in Friday’s stage 2, a 153km route from Al Maryah Island to Big Flag.

Stage 1 results

1. Mark CAVENDISH, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, in 4:37:06

2. André GREIPEL, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

3. NICCOLO’ BONIFAZIO, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

4. Simone CONSONNI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

5. Elia VIVIANI, TEAM SKY, at :00

6. Roger KLUGE, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

7. Alexander PORSEV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :00

8. Matteo PELUCCHI, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

9. Nicola RUFFONI, BRD, at :00

10. Eduard Michael GROSU, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

11. Enrico BATTAGLIN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

12. Iuri FILOSI, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

13. Rüdiger SELIG, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

14. Mark RENSHAW, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

15. Rick ZABEL, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

16. Marco CANOLA, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

17. Rui Alberto FARIA DA COSTA, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

18. Reinardt JANSE VAN RENSBURG, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

19. Ben SWIFT, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

20. Riccardo MINALI, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

21. Martijn VERSCHOOR, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :00

22. Davide MARTINELLI, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

23. Sean DE BIE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

24. Fabio ARU, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

25. Vincenzo NIBALI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

26. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

27. Andrea GUARDINI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

28. Rafal MAJKA, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

29. Kenny ELISSONDE, TEAM SKY, at :00

30. Robert GESINK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

31. George BENNETT, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

32. Ilnur ZAKARIN, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

33. Bert-Jan LINDEMAN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

34. Robert KIŠERLOVSKI, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

35. Roman KREUZIGER, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

36. NICHOLAS ROCHE, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

37. Tejay VAN GARDEREN, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

38. Romain BARDET, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

39. Nairo QUINTANA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

40. Quentin VALOGNES, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :00

41. Mathias FRANK, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

42. Steven KRUIJSWIJK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

43. Alberto LOSADA ALGUACIL, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

44. Pawel POLJANSKI, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

45. Louis VERVAEKE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

46. Diego ULISSI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

47. Ivan ROVNY, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :00

48. Charles PLANET, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :00

49. Gianluca BRAMBILLA, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

50. Janez BRAJKOVIC, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

51. Louis MEINTJES, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

52. Kanstantsin SIUTSOU, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

53. Lars Ytting BAK, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

54. Emanuel BUCHMANN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

55. Pavel BRUTT, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :00

56. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

57. Rafael VALLS FERRI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

58. Tanel KANGERT, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

59. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

60. Luca WACKERMANN, BRD, at :00

61. Ivan SAVITSKIY, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :00

62. Samuel SANCHEZ GONZALEZ, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

63. Domenico POZZOVIVO, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

64. Joonas HENTTALA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :00

65. Fabio CALABRIA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :00

66. Paolo TIRALONGO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

67. Sergey FIRSANOV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :00

68. Mirco MAESTRI, BRD, at :00

69. Julian David ARREDONDO MORENO, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

70. Pavel KOCHETKOV, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

71. Fumiyuki BEPPU, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

72. Paul MARTENS, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

73. Ben GASTAUER, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

74. Jasha SÜTTERLIN, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

75. Jesus HERRADA LOPEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

76. Daniele BENNATI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

77. Chris HAMILTON, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

78. Maxime MONFORT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

79. Loïc VLIEGEN, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

80. Ruben FERNANDEZ ANDUJAR, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

81. Manuele BOARO, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

82. Dario CATALDO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

83. Lennard KÄMNA, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

84. Andrea PERON, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :00

85. Patrick KONRAD, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

86. Kiel REIJNEN, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

87. Michael GOGL, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

88. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

89. Axel DOMONT, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

90. Carlos VERONA, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

91. Sindre SKJOESTAD LUNKE, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

92. Edoardo ZARDINI, BRD, at :00

93. Sergei CHERNETSKI, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

94. Manuel SENNI, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

95. Dylan TEUNS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

96. Jorge ARCAS PEÑA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

97. Manuele MORI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

98. Laurens TEN DAM, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

99. Franco PELLIZOTTI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

100. JHONATAN RESTREPO VALENCIA, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

101. Pello BILBAO LOPEZ DE ARMENTIA, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :00

102. Albert TIMMER, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

103. Adam HANSEN, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

104. Imanol ERVITI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

105. Manuel QUINZIATO, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

106. Pier Paolo DE NEGRI, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

107. Jack HAIG, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

108. Rob POWER, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

109. Alexey VERMEULEN, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :00

110. Alan MARANGONI, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

111. Kristijan ÐURASEK, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

112. Kazushige KUBOKI, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

113. Peter STETINA, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

114. Valerio AGNOLI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :00

115. David LOZANO RIBA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at :00

116. Peter KENNAUGH, TEAM SKY, at :00

117. Rein TAARAMÄE, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

118. Alessandro DE MARCHI, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

119. Pieter SERRY, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

120. Laurent DIDIER, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :00

121. Julian ALAPHILIPPE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

122. Maxim BELKOV, TEAM KATUSHA ALPECIN, at :00

123. Artur ERSHOV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :00

124. Stefano PIRAZZI, BRD, at :00

125. Jonathan DIEBBEN, TEAM SKY, at :00

126. Nicola BOEM, BRD, at :00

127. Luka MEZGEC, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

128. Lennard HOFSTEDE, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

129. Alessandro TONELLI, BRD, at 1:07

130. Artyom ZAKHAROV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:07

131. Petr VAKOC, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

132. Jack BAUER, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

133. Fabio SABATINI, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

134. Juraj SAGAN, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 1:24

135. CYRIL GAUTIER, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :00

136. Erik BASKA, BORA – HANSGROHE, at 1:26

137. Merhawi KUDUS GHEBREMEDHIN, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

138. Bernhard EISEL, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 1:47

139. Daniel TEKLEHAIMANOT, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 1:47

140. Nikolay TRUSOV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at 1:47

141. Johann VAN ZYL, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 1:52

142. Sander ARMEE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:52

143. Igor ANTON HERNANDEZ, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 1:52

144. Stephen CLANCY, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 1:52

145. Yuma KOISHI, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at 1:52

146. Juan Jose LOBATO DEL VALLE, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:52

147. Alexander EDMONSON, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

148. Simone ANDREETTA, BRD, at 2:17

149. Julien BERNARD, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 2:33

150. Sondre HOLST ENGER, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:41

151. Christophe RIBLON, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 2:49

152. Tao GEOGHEGAN HART, TEAM SKY, at 2:55

153. Kirill SVESHNIKOV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at 2:55

154. Marcel KITTEL, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :00

155. Owain DOULL, TEAM SKY, at :00

156. Alex DOWSETT, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :00

157. Phil BAUHAUS, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

158. Caleb EWAN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

