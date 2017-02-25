Brand wins women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Dutchwoman Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) soloed to victory in the 12th edition of the women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (UCI 1.1) in Gent, Belgium on Saturday.

After racing 122km, the 27-year-old two-time national champion crossed the line 15 seconds over a handful of riders, including compatriots Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) to make an all-Dutch podium.

Brand’s Sunweb teammate Ellen van Dijk finished fourth on the same time as Blaak and van Vleuten, as did fifth-place finisher Elisa Longo Borghini (Orica-Scott).

Full results to follow…

Results, top 10