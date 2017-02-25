  1. Home » News » Brand wins women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Brand wins women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

By VeloNews.com Published

Lucinda Brand made it look easy with a solo victory at the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, February 25, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com

Dutchwoman Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) soloed to victory in the 12th edition of the women’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (UCI 1.1) in Gent, Belgium on Saturday.

After racing 122km, the 27-year-old two-time national champion crossed the line 15 seconds over a handful of riders, including compatriots Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) to make an all-Dutch podium.

Brand’s Sunweb teammate Ellen van Dijk finished fourth on the same time as Blaak and van Vleuten, as did fifth-place finisher Elisa Longo Borghini (Orica-Scott).

Results, top 10

  • 1. Lucinda BRAND, TEAM SUNWEB, in 3:19:58
  • 2. Chantal BLAAK, BOELS-DOLMANS CYCLING TEAM, at :15
  • 3. Annemiek VAN VLEUTEN, ORICA-SCOTT, at s.t.
  • 4. Ellen VAN DIJK, TEAM SUNWEB, at s.t.
  • 5. Elisa LONGO BORGHINI, WIGGLE HIGH5, at s.t.
  • 6. Amanda SPRATT, ORICA-SCOTT, at :28
  • 7. Jolien D’HOORE, WIGGLE HIGH 5, at 1:47
  • 8. Sheyla GUTIÉRREZ, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at s.t.
  • 9. Danielle KING, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, at s.t.
  • 10. Gracie ELVIN, ORICA-SCOTT, at s.t.