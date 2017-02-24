Abu Dhabi: Kittel wins stage 2 in photo finish

Marcel Kittel stole a victory at the end of Friday’s stage 2 at the Abu Dhabi Tour.

Kittel (Quick-Step Floors), Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crossed the finish line at virtually the same moment, but closer inspection revealed that Kittel finished first by less than half of his front wheel.

Ewan, who actually started to raise his arms in celebration after he crossed the finished line, took second. Cavendish, the winner of Thursday’s stage 1, claimed third.

Cavendish remains the overall race leader entering Saturday’s stage 3, with Kittel and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) 4 and 8 seconds behind in second and third.

Friday’s win was Kittel’s fifth of 2017 and Quick-Step’s 13th. Kittel made headlines Friday morning when he rolled to the start line with a bike outfitted with standard rim brakes after Thursday’s incident that saw Owain Doull crash and claim that one of Kittel’s disc brake rotors sliced through his shoe.

The 153-kilometer stage 2 around Abu Dhabi was pancake flat, with a few bumps occurring in the middle of the route. Kittel now has 11 wins at Middle Eastern races.

Saturday’s stage 3 measures 186km and ends with a 10km ascent of Jebel Hafeet.

Stage 2, top 10

1. Marcel KITTEL, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, in 3:28:11

2. Caleb EWAN, ORICA – SCOTT, at :00

3. Mark CAVENDISH, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :00

4. Matteo PELUCCHI, BORA – HANSGROHE, at :00

5. Phil BAUHAUS, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

6. Elia VIVIANI, TEAM SKY, at :00

7. Andrea GUARDINI, UAE ABU DHABI, at :00

8. Eduard Michael GROSU, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, at :00

9. André GREIPEL, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

10. Alexander PORSEV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :00

Top 10 overall