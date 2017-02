Abu Dhabi: Costa wins mountain stage, takes overall lead

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – Portugal’s Rui Costa dropped all comers up the 12km Jebel Hafeet mountain Saturday to claim the third stage of the Tour of Abu Dhabi and take a firm grip on the overall lead.

The former world champion stands a great chance of overall victory as Sunday’s final stage runs 26 laps around the perfect tarmac of the Yas Marina Formula One circuit, a stage which is likely to end in a bunch sprint.

The 30-year-old is showing powerful early season form after also coming second in the Tour of Oman.

Costa signed with the Abu Dhabi team in the close season and rewarded their confidence here by dropping final rival Ilnur Zakarin over the last few metres, with Dutch ace Tom Dumoulin in third at 10 seconds.

Earlier on the climb pre-stage favourites and major Tour winners Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana had neutralised each other’s attempts to get away before Costa sprung his burst of speed on a steep section.

Of the other top climbers Bauke Mollema was fourth at 28 seconds and Fabio Aru sixth at 46, while Quintana was 10th and Contador ended 13th.

General classification, top 10

1. Rui Alberto FARIA DA COSTA, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, in 12:39:15

2. Ilnur ZAKARIN, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at :04

3. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :16

4. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :38

5. Rafal MAJKA, BORA-HANSGROHE, at :56

6. George BENNETT, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :56

7. Fabio ARU, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :56

8. Domenico POZZOVIVO, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :56

9. Julian ALAPHILIPPE, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :56

10. Romain BARDET, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:08

“I started the final climb a long way back and I had to put a lot of effort in to reach the front of the peloton,” explained Costa after the race. “When I got there I realised that my legs were good and I tried to surprise the others with an attack from a long way out. That was the right tactic.

“I was still suffering from the initial effort so I saved myself with Zakarin at the end to recuperate for the final sprint.”

According to Costa, the victory was a much-needed boost to both himself and the team.

“For us, it was very important to have a great result here,” he admitted. “I can’t say I was under pressure but psychologically I knew we had to perform at our best.

“We won and there couldn’t be a better result,” Costa continued. “We are extremely happy for this victory here in Abu Dhabi, with a new sponsor and a brand new jersey.

“I’m very happy with this victory that will boost my morale for the remainder of the season.

Stage 3 results

1. Rui Alberto FARIA DA COSTA, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, in 4:34:08

2. Ilnur ZAKARIN, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at :00

3. Tom DUMOULIN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :10

4. Bauke MOLLEMA, TREK-SEGAFEDO, at :28

5. Julian ALAPHILIPPE, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :46

6. Fabio ARU, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :46

7. Rafal MAJKA, BORA-HANSGROHE, at :46

8. George BENNETT, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at :46

9. Domenico POZZOVIVO, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :46

10. Nairo QUINTANA, TEAM MOVISTAR, at :58

11. Diego ULISSI, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at :58

12. Romain BARDET, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at :58

13. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK-SEGAFEDO, at 1:01

14. Jack HAIG, ORICA-SCOTT, at 1:05

15. Vincenzo NIBALI, TEAM BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 1:05

16. Patrick KONRAD, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 1:05

17. Roman KREUZIGER, ORICA-SCOTT, at 1:05

18. Rafael VALLS FERRI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:05

19. Carlos VERONA, ORICA-SCOTT, at 1:05

20. Jesus HERRADA LOPEZ, TEAM MOVISTAR, at 1:05

21. Mathias FRANK, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:05

22. Louis MEINTJES, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 1:05

23. Robert GESINK, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 1:05

24. Tanel KANGERT, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:05

25. Steven KRUIJSWIJK, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 1:05

26. CYRIL GAUTIER, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:22

27. Gianluca BRAMBILLA, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 1:22

28. Tao GEOGHEGAN HART, TEAM SKY, at 1:23

29. Kenny ELISSONDE, TEAM SKY, at 1:23

30. Chris HAMILTON, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:25

31. Louis VERVAEKE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:27

32. Pieter SERRY, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 1:57

33. Julian David ARREDONDO MORENO, NIPPO-VINI FANTINI, at 1:57

34. Sergey FIRSANOV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at 1:57

35. NICHOLAS ROCHE, BMC RACING TEAM, at 1:57

36. Ben GASTAUER, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:57

37. Manuel SENNI, BMC RACING TEAM, at 1:57

38. Peter STETINA, TREK-SEGAFEDO, at 1:57

39. Laurens TEN DAM, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:57

40. Axel DOMONT, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 1:57

41. Peter KENNAUGH, TEAM SKY, at 1:57

42. Ruben FERNANDEZ ANDUJAR, TEAM MOVISTAR, at 1:57

43. Stefano PIRAZZI, Brd, at 1:57

44. Paolo TIRALONGO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 1:57

45. Emanuel BUCHMANN, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 2:26

46. Merhawi KUDUS GHEBREMEDHIN, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 2:28

47. Samuel SANCHEZ GONZALEZ, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:30

48. Dylan TEUNS, BMC RACING TEAM, at 2:30

49. Janez BRAJKOVIC, TEAM BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 2:42

50. Robert KIŠERLOVSKI, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 2:42

51. Alberto LOSADA ALGUACIL, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 2:42

52. Franco PELLIZOTTI, TEAM BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 2:42

53. Rein TAARAMÄE, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 2:56

54. Kanstantsin SIUTSOU, TEAM BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 3:26

55. Pavel KOCHETKOV, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 3:26

56. Ivan ROVNY, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at 3:26

57. Sergei CHERNETSKI, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 3:26

58. Alexey VERMEULEN, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 3:45

59. Maxime MONFORT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 3:45

60. Tejay VAN GARDEREN, BMC RACING TEAM, at 3:47

61. Dario CATALDO, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 4:00

62. Valerio AGNOLI, TEAM BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 4:02

63. Pawel POLJANSKI, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 4:02

64. Ben SWIFT, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 4:02

65. Sindre SKJOESTAD LUNKE, TEAM SUNWEB, at 4:13

66. Adam HANSEN, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 4:13

67. Lennard KÄMNA, TEAM SUNWEB, at 4:30

68. Lars Ytting BAK, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 4:30

69. Edoardo ZARDINI, Brd, at 4:45

70. Sander ARMEE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 4:53

71. Iuri FILOSI, NIPPO-VINI FANTINI, at 5:40

72. Marco CANOLA, NIPPO-VINI FANTINI, at 5:40

73. Paul MARTENS, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 5:40

74. David LOZANO RIBA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 5:55

75. André GREIPEL, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 6:02

76. Loïc VLIEGEN, BMC RACING TEAM, at 6:02

77. Michael GOGL, TREK-SEGAFEDO, at 6:02

78. Pello BILBAO LOPEZ DE ARMENTIA, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 6:02

79. Petr VAKOC, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 6:02

80. Yuma KOISHI, NIPPO-VINI FANTINI, at 6:11

81. Artyom ZAKHAROV, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 6:38

82. Reinardt JANSE VAN RENSBURG, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 6:38

83. Rob POWER, ORICA-SCOTT, at 6:40

84. Nicola BOEM, Brd, at 7:03

85. Charles PLANET, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 7:25

86. Rick ZABEL, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 7:25

87. Artur ERSHOV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at 7:25

88. Enrico BATTAGLIN, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 7:25

89. Laurent DIDIER, TREK-SEGAFEDO, at 7:25

90. Sean DE BIE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 7:45

91. Pier Paolo DE NEGRI, NIPPO-VINI FANTINI, at 8:28

92. Jasha SÜTTERLIN, TEAM MOVISTAR, at 11:42

93. Manuel QUINZIATO, BMC RACING TEAM, at 11:42

94. Albert TIMMER, TEAM SUNWEB, at 11:42

95. Rüdiger SELIG, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 11:42

96. Fabio CALABRIA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 11:42

97. Marcel KITTEL, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 11:42

98. Phil BAUHAUS, TEAM SUNWEB, at 11:42

99. Joonas HENTTALA, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 11:42

100. Fumiyuki BEPPU, TREK-SEGAFEDO, at 11:42

101. Julien BERNARD, TREK-SEGAFEDO, at 11:42

102. Mirco MAESTRI, Brd, at 11:42

103. Bert-Jan LINDEMAN, TEAM LOTTONL-JUMBO, at 11:42

104. Alessandro TONELLI, Brd, at 11:42

105. Kiel REIJNEN, TREK-SEGAFEDO, at 11:42

106. Juraj SAGAN, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 11:42

107. Manuele MORI, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 11:42

108. Fabio SABATINI, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 11:42

109. Nikolay TRUSOV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at 11:42

110. Andrea PERON, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 11:42

111. Luca WACKERMANN, Brd, at 11:42

112. Maxim BELKOV, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 11:42

113. Kristijan ÐURASEK, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 11:42

114. Pavel BRUTT, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at 11:42

115. Jorge ARCAS PEÑA, TEAM MOVISTAR, at 11:42

116. Imanol ERVITI, TEAM MOVISTAR, at 11:42

117. Daniele BENNATI, TEAM MOVISTAR, at 11:42

118. Lennard HOFSTEDE, TEAM SUNWEB, at 11:42

119. Owain DOULL, TEAM SKY, at 11:42

120. Alex DOWSETT, TEAM MOVISTAR, at 11:42

121. Matteo PELUCCHI, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 11:42

122. Alexander PORSEV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at 11:42

123. Igor ANTON HERNANDEZ, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 11:42

124. Christophe RIBLON, AG2R LA MONDIALE, at 11:42

125. Riccardo MINALI, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at 11:42

126. Simone CONSONNI, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 11:42

127. Jack BAUER, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 11:42

128. Luka MEZGEC, ORICA-SCOTT, at 11:42

129. Roger KLUGE, ORICA-SCOTT, at 11:42

130. Mark CAVENDISH, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 11:42

131. Nicola RUFFONI, Brd, at 11:42

132. JHONATAN RESTREPO VALENCIA, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at 11:42

133. Caleb EWAN, ORICA-SCOTT, at 11:42

134. Ivan SAVITSKIY, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at 11:42

135. Alessandro DE MARCHI, BMC RACING TEAM, at 11:42

136. Kirill SVESHNIKOV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at 11:42

137. Ramunas NAVARDAUSKAS, TEAM BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 12:31

138. NICCOLO’ BONIFAZIO, TEAM BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 12:40

139. Quentin VALOGNES, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 12:40

140. Martijn VERSCHOOR, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 12:40

141. Mark RENSHAW, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 12:40

142. Davide MARTINELLI, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at 13:16

143. Andrea GUARDINI, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, at 14:48

144. Eduard Michael GROSU, NIPPO-VINI FANTINI, at 17:47

145. Alan MARANGONI, NIPPO-VINI FANTINI, at 19:17

146. Erik BASKA, BORA-HANSGROHE, at 19:17

147. Kazushige KUBOKI, NIPPO-VINI FANTINI, at 19:17

148. Stephen CLANCY, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, at 19:17

149. Alexander EDMONSON, ORICA-SCOTT, at 19:17

150. Manuele BOARO, TEAM BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at 20:10

151. Bernhard EISEL, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 20:30

152. Johann VAN ZYL, TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at 20:30

153. Elia VIVIANI, TEAM SKY, at 20:30

154. Jonathan DIEBBEN, TEAM SKY, at 20:30

155. Simone ANDREETTA, BARDIANI-CSF, at 20:30

DNF Sondre HOLST ENGER, AG2R LA MONDIALE

