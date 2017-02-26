Abu Dhabi: Costa wins race, Ewan claims final stage

A day after Portuguese rider Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) won the Abu Dhabi Tour’s queen stage to claim the yellow jersey, Sunday’s fourth and final stage was a mere afterthought for the 2013 UCI world road race champion.

Not so for 22-year-old Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), who outsprinted Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) at the finish of the 143km rain-soaked Yas Marina stage.

The 2017 Tour Down Under points champion and four-time stage winner was thrilled with the victory after kicking off the race on the ground.

“I guess I started this race on a real low with that crash and then I finished on an absolute high,” said Ewan, who rallied after stage 1 with a second-place finish the next day. “After stage 2, I’m really happy to repay my team with a win.”

Ewan gave credit to his team for holding the sport’s biggest guns at bay.

“They did a great job,” he said. “We started working early and we knew on this course which were the important corners. They controlled the race from 15km out and no one really came past us from that moment on.

“If you really want to be on top you need to beat Kittel, Cavendish and Greipel and for me beating them all here… I’m over the moon with that.”

Full race report and results to follow…

Stage 4, top 10

1. Caleb EWAN, ORICA-SCOTT, in 3:03:06

2. Mark CAVENDISH, DIMENSION DATA, at :00

3. André GREIPEL, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

4. NICCOLO’ BONIFAZIO, BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at :00

5. Matteo PELUCCHI, BAHRAIN-MERIDA, at :00

6. Luka MEZGEC, ORICA-SCOTT, at :00

7. Julian ALAPHILIPPE, QUICK-STEP FLOORS, at :00

8. Alexander PORSEV, GAZPROM-RUSVELO, at :00

9. Kiel REIJNEN, TREK-SEGAFREDO, at :00

10. Rein TAARAMÄE, KATUSHA-ALPECIN, at :00

General classification, top 10