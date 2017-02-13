As winter starts to release its icy grasp, we look ahead to the new season of cycling, both in the pro peloton and in your local scene, whether it’s a weekly ride, or a serious series of area races. The March issue of VeloNews magazine is the perfect way to get fired up.

Our preview issue profiles a number of the peloton’s most interesting and notable riders. Once known for his hot head, a tamer Andrew Talansky is ready to take on the Tour de France again in 2017. Caley Fretz interviews the Cannondale – Drapac rider known as “The Pitbull.” Romain Bardet is another rider to watch in the Tour. A second-place finisher in 2016 and a Frenchman, he has become the latest hero for home fans in July. Plus, Andrew Hood writes about Alberto Contador, and what may be his one final chance to win a yellow jersey.

But what about your own riding and racing? Isn’t it time to put in the miles and prepare for the season? The VeloNews training plan will help you get faster than ever and understand why certain workouts and rides will improve your fitness. Coach Trevor Connor has built our most comprehensive training plan ever.

If you’re making a big commitment to training for 2017, it might be time to consider a power meter. Our tech team tested four power meters, from pedals to cranks to hubs. They are essential equipment for anyone looking for that competitive edge. This guide will help you pick the power meter that is right for you, and it explains how to get the most out of training with power. Our tech team also reviews a variety of energy chews and two “forever” bikes.

Plus, in “Off the Front” Ryan Newill assesses the bigger (but maybe not better) Women’s WorldTour, and Mark Cavendish talks about how he handled the pressure in 2016 and where he hopes to win in 2017.