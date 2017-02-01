Home » Gallery » Spotted: New Cervelo R5 in Dubai Spotted: New Cervelo R5 in DubaiBy Caley Fretz Published Feb. 1, 2017 Spotted: New Cervelo R5This vinyl-wrapped Cervelo was spotted on the top of a Dimension Data team car at the Dubai Tour. It appears to be a redesigned R5, Cervelo’s climbing bike, with a few additional aerodynamic features. Why do we think it’s a new R5? There is a new Cervelo on the UCI’s approved frames list called the R5 Rim Brake. We also know that Cervelo will launch an unknown bike at the Giro d’Italia. This is almost certainly it. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5The wrapped Cervelo has an entry port for mechanical cables right behind the stem, just like the aero S5. Dimension Data mechanics routed the electronic cables through the Enve stem. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5Both Jay Thomson and Bernie Eisel have the new bike, though neither has ridden it yet at the Dubai Tour. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5Internal stem routing of the electronic wires makes for a clean front end. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5Despite adding aero features elsewhere, the new frame retains the R5’s slim, comfortable seat stays. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5The truncated airfoil, or Kamm Tail, shape of the downtube should decrease aerodynamic drag. The wider tube should make the frame stiffer. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5Lots of clearance with a 25mm tubular mounted up. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5The downtube is much larger and is flat on its trailing edge, a classic Kamm Tail shape. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5This frame was vinyl wrapped to help hide some of its features. We heard that underneath that wrap are the 2017 paint colors, which we expect to see at the Giro launch. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5A proprietary seatpost shape and more truncated airfoils. Photo: Caley FretzSpotted: New Cervelo R5Watch for Cervelo to launch this new bike at the Giro. Photo: Caley Fretz