Oman Gallery: Overall lead changes hands in stage 2 Oman Gallery: Overall lead changes hands in stage 2By VeloNews.com Published Feb. 15, 2017 2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Nakhai CityStage 2 of the Tour of Oman started in front of a castle in Nakhai. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Tour of OmanFrom Nakhai, the race traveled 145 kilometers to finish in Al Bustan with a 1.4-kilometer climb just before the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Team KatushaAlexander Kristoff started the day in the leaders jersey but would surrender it to Ben Hermans by the end of the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: PelotonThe peloton cruised through the mountainous landscape of Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Two-man breakawayTwo riders got away mid-way through the stage. Mark Christian and Preben Van Hecke had as much as a seven-minute lead before being brought back on some of the small climbs approaching the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Al HamriyahThe peloton rolled through Al Hamriyah on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: AruFabio Aru is getting miles in to prepare for the Giro d'Italia in May. Teammate Jacob Fuglsang sat in third overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Al Hamriyah mountainsJust outside of Al Hamriyah, the route began to climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: PozzatoFilippo Pozzato shot the gap in some congestion at the back of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Hermans sprintsHermans attacked out of a small group just prior to cresting the final climb. He held on to the lead for the remaining 3.5 kilometers to the line. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: De La CruzDavid De La Cruz led a group up the final climb. De La Cruz finished sixth on the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Final sprintHermans checked the condition of his chasers to see that they were gassed at the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Hermans victoryBen Hermans took the race lead with his victory on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Bardet finishRomain Bardet finished tenth on the day, 17 seconds back. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 2: Media scrumBen Hermans was surrounded by media after winning stage 2 and taking the lead in the overall at the Tour of Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com