Oman Gallery: Andersen takes maiden victory in stage 3 Oman Gallery: Andersen takes maiden victory in stage 3By VeloNews.com Published Feb. 16, 2017 2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Oman architectureAn Interesting juxtaposition of garb and architecture is a common sight at the Tour of Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Boonen start lineFan favorite Tom Boonen gave some autographs before the stage started at Sultan Qaboos University. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Oman wheelieJean-Pierre Drucker did his best Peter Sagan impersonation while warming up for the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Tour of OmanStage 3 was 162 kilometers from Sultan Qaboos University to Quriyt. It was a lumpy stage with an early categorized climb as well as an uphill grind to the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Hermans leadsBen Heramns started the day leading the Tour of Oman and retained his lead by finishing third on the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Kai attackThe breakaway survived until about 15 kilometers to go. Feng Chun Kai tried to get away before being caught by the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: EchelonThere was some wind to deal with out on the open road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Moreno attackArrendondo Moreno put in an attack on one of the climbs of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: PelotonThe peloton spread across the highway in Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: De Plus attackLaurens De Plus was one of the first riders to attack the final climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Andersen leadsSunweb executed its plan for the stage perfectly, delivering Soren Andersen to the base of the climb at the front of the group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Andersen victoryWith strong early season legs, Andersen claimed the first win of his professional career. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Hermans finishBen Hermans finished just ahead of Laurens De Plus and Jakob Fuglsang. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 3: Sunweb celebratesAndersen and the Sunweb team enjoyed the results of good teamwork. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com