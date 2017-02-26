Home » Gallery » Gallery: Van Avermaet defends Omloop title Gallery: Van Avermaet defends Omloop titleBy VeloNews.com Published Feb. 26, 2017 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Team presentationsTeams were presented in the Gent velodrome prior to the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Gent departThe group rolled out of Gent with a scenic view. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Cloudy skiesThe first spring classic of 2017 set off under cloudy skies in cool weather for 198km of racing. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Early breakPreben Van Hecke (Vlaanderen-Baloise) led the early breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: The MuurOmloop included the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen, which will also be part of the Tour of Flanders route this year. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: BMCBMC marshaled its troops on behalf of leader and defending Omloop champion Greg Van Avermaet. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Iconic hillsOmloop featured many of the famous, narrow cobbled climbs of Flanders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Sagan fansPeter Sagan fans were out in force, waving the Slovakia flag. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: StuyvenTrek-Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven attacked on the Taaienberg, setting up the final selection, late in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Van Avermaet attacksAfter Stuyven’s acceleration, Van Avermaet put in a dig, which turned out to be the winning move. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Winning trioThe final three men: Van Avermaet, Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac), and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: VanmarckeBelgian fans will have to get accustomed to seeing Vanmarcke in Cannondale-Drapac green this spring. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Chase groupTeam Sky and Quick-Step missed the move and were forced to chase, with the three-man breakaway tantalizingly close. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: WindmillsThe Van Avermaet group caught the early breakaway and brought a few of those men along for the ride for a little while. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Three-man sprintIn the sprint, Sagan went wide in a sweeping corner, with only a few hundred meters left, and Van Avermaet pounced on the opportunity. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Van Avermaet sprintsVan Avermaet sprinted home to victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comOmloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Van Avermaet winsVan Avermaet notched his first victory of 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com