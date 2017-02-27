Home » Gallery » Gallery: Sagan sprints to victory at Kuurne Gallery: Sagan sprints to victory at KuurneBy VeloNews.com Published Feb. 27, 2017 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: Fight for the breakWith aggressive racing from the gun, it was difficult to make the early break in the 200.7km Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: CrashA wet start to the day resulted in a few crashes. Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo) tangled early on. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: Early breakJurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) led the early breakaway group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: GilbertPhilippe Gilbert is wearing a new kit for 2017, that of Quick-Step Floors, but he’s sporting familiar colors as the Belgian national champion. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: Cloudy dayThe peloton didn’t see much sunshine on Sunday, typical of early season races in northern Europe. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: StannardSky’s Ian Stannard led the peloton up one of Belgium’s many cobblestone hills. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: PaddestraatTo avoid the brutal cobblestones of the Paddestraat road, riders took to the sidewalk. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: StuyvenAs he did last year, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) tried his chances with a solo breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: TrentinThis year, however, Stuyven was joined by four other escapees, including Quick-Step’s Matteo Trentin. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: DemareHaving missed the breakaway, FDJ’s Arnaud Demare and BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet chased hard. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: Final sprintWith the peloton bearing down on them, the five leaders opened up the sprint, and Sagan took one last look to ensure he had enough to win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: Sagan winsSagan celebrated his first win of 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: Demare sprintsDemare sprinted to sixth place out of the charging peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: Bora celebratesMichael Schwarzmann congratulated his teammate Sagan at the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comKuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2017: Podium beerA big glass of Kwaremont beer for the winner, naturally. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Read the race report >>