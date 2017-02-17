Home » Gallery » Gallery: Kristoff wins again in Oman stage 4 Gallery: Kristoff wins again in Oman stage 4By VeloNews.com Published Feb. 17, 2017 2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: Boonen and Van AvermaetTom Boonen and fellow Belgian Greg Van Avermaet caught up at the start of stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: PelotonBMC Racing took charge at the front of the peloton, defending the overall lead held by Ben Hermans. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: DomontAg2r La Mondiale’s Axel Domont rode at the front of the day’s breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: JungelsBob Jungels, the Luxembourg national champion, took a turn making the pace in the break. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: MountainsOman features rugged terrain, and Saturday’s stage up Green Mountain should be a true test for the peloton’s climbers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: Jungels aloneJungels was feeling the heat after his big effort in the breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: FuglsangAstana’s Jacob Fuglsang took a flyer late in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: CostaFormer world champion Rui Costa also went off the front. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: SprintHowever, the race was bound to come back together for a bunch sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: Kristoff at the lineNorwegian Alexander Kristoff proved fastest for a second time in this week’s Tour of Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: Kristoff winsKristoff claimed stage win number two in Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: Katusha – AlpecinKatusha – Alpecin celebrated Kristoff’s sprint win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 4: MerckxThe great Eddy Merckx is part of the Tour of Oman’s race organization, and was on hand for stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com