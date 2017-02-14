Home » Gallery » Gallery: Kristoff sprints to lead in Oman opener Gallery: Kristoff sprints to lead in Oman openerBy VeloNews.com Published Feb. 14, 2017 2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Start-line selfieOne of the spectators grabbed a selfie with the peloton at the start line at Al Sawadi Beach, Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Five-man breakawayFive men got away early and the peloton kept them within reach throughout the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Van AvermaetGreg Van Avermaet had a puncture during the stage and had to chase back on with Fabio Aru along for the ride. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Feed zoneHugo Houle kept the Ag2r squad well hydrated throughout the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Quick-StepWith 10 kilometers to go Quick-Step and Katusha – Alpecin brought up the pace and reeled in the breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: KatushaAlexander Kristoff credited his team for providing a perfect lead-out. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: The sprintWith a long straightaway finish and a headwind to contend with, Katusha waited to come to the front until about 300m meters to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Kristoff victoryKristoff got his second win of 2017 on stage 1 of the Tour of Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Boonen crashTom Boonen came into the finish disappointed with his late crash during the lead up to the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Kristoff celebratesKristoff celebrated with his teammates after the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Boonen crashQuick-Step discussed what went wrong during their lead-out. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Cool-downWith no team busses in sight riders were seeking shade after the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Tour of Oman, stage 1: Boonen crashBoonen crashed just as the sprint was starting at 700 meters and he suffered road rash and bruises from the fall but will continue to race the Tour of Oman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com