Gallery: Kittel goes two-for-two at Dubai Tour Gallery: Kittel goes two-for-two at Dubai TourBy VeloNews.com Published Feb. 1, 2017 Dubai Tour, stage 2: CavendishAt the sign-in stage, Mark Cavendish showed off the red points leader's jersey, temporarily on loan from GC leader Marcel Kittel. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: StartStage 2 got underway, a 188km run to Ras El Khaimah. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: PelotonDavide Martinelli led the peloton, riding for Quick-Step's sprinter, Kittel. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: Kittel's new bikeKittel looked comfortable, riding a custom-painted Specialized S-Works Venge Vias with disc brakes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: Geoghegan-HartNeo-pro Tao Geoghegan-Hart is finding his legs at the Dubai Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: BreakawayYousef Mirza (UAE Abu Dhabi) led the day's breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: German ridersKittel spent some time with fellow German John Degenkolb in the peloton. the Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: Burj KalifaThe peloton was treated to a view of the Burj Kalifa, the world's tallest structure at 829.8 meters. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: BMCBMC's Samuel Sanchez and Silvain Dilier shared a laugh in the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: Sprint finishIn the final sprint, Kittel was patient and opened his sprint late. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: Kittel wins againKittel claimed another sprint win at the Dubai Tour, keeping his overall lead. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: KittelKittel mugged for the camera after another masterful sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDubai Tour, stage 2: SunsetThursday's stage 3 will be a 200km race from Dubai to Al Aqah. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com