Gallery: Elite women's peloton takes on Omloop cobbles Gallery: Elite women's peloton takes on Omloop cobblesBy VeloNews.com Published Feb. 26, 2017 Women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: PelotonThe women's peloton was a wash of color at the opening spring classic of 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Dideriksen attacksWorld champion Amalie Dideriksen tried her hand with an early attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Blaak attacksChantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) was riding aggressively Saturday and made the winning breakaway move. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: SprattAmanda Spratt was one of two Orica-Scott riders in the final breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Van VleutenThe second Orica-Scott rider, Annemiek van Vleuten, put the pressure on her breakaway companions on a stretch of cobbles. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: BlaakThe breakaway began to splinter as Blaak applied the pressure. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Brand attacksLucinda Brand (Sunweb) attacked the break and soloed to her first win of 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Van DijkEllen van Dijk's presence in the break helped Sunweb set up Brand for the win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: DideriksenDideriksen rode to a modest 44th place on Saturday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: MajerusChristine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans) had some trouble at the top of one of the cobbled climbs. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: GuarnierU.S. champ Megan Guarnier rode to 21st place in her first race of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Brand winsTwo-time Dutch champion Brand won big in her first start of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Blaak secondBlaak sprinted to second, ahead of van Vleuten Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: Brand celebratesBrand couldn't resist a little goofing around at the line, with the chasers nowhere in sight. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comWomen's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017: PodiumThe women's Omloop podium: Blaak third, Brand first, and van Vleuten third, all Dutch riders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com