Dubai Gallery: Windy, nervous racing in stage 3 Dubai Gallery: Windy, nervous racing in stage 3By VeloNews.com Published Feb. 2, 2017 2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Custom VengeMarcel Kittel is riding a custom-painted Specialized Venge at Dubai Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Custom VengeA detail of Kittel's custom paint job. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: High windsAs usual at Dubai Tour, wind was a factor on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: BreakawayIt took an hour for a breakaway to be established and Alex Dowsett was in the break, grabbing intermediate sprint points. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: High windsThe high winds caused the peloton to break up into multiple groups on the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: EchelonsEchelons formed. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Blown off the roadThe wind literally blew riders off the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Maronese tumblesMarco Maronese stayed clipped in during his tumble on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Oss gets infoThere seemed to be some confusion in the groups on the road as Daniel Oss got information from the race directors. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: ChasersThose who did not make the front groups were left behind to chase on their own. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Race leader Marcel KittelAt one point during the stage, Marcel Kittel was struck in the face by Andrei Grivko. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Fighting the windTeams worked hard to try to make the front group to set up their sprinters for the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: DegenkolbIn the end it was Trek – Segafredo who played it best getting John Degenkolb positioned for the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Degenkolb victoryDegenkolb got his first victory of 2017 on stage 3 of Dubai Tour. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com2017 Dubai Tour, stage 3: Facial lacerationThe laceration on the face of Kittel was visible at the podium presentation after the stage. Grivko was disqualified from the race for his behavior on the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com