Week in Tech: Win a Trek, Nutfix locks, new De Rosa

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Win a Trek with the PeopleForBikes survey on the best communities for bikes

Is your city a bicycling paradise, terrible on two wheels, or someplace in the middle? To recognize cities and towns that are creating safer places for bicycles — and to motivate those just getting started — PeopleForBikes is rolling out a comprehensive survey to poll Americans on how safe biking feels in their hometowns. The results will be combined with city-reported data for the new PlacesForBikes initiative that looks to spotlight innovation and spur cycling infrastructure development.

Cities will be rated based on publicly available data, results of a PeopleForBikes network connectivity tool, data provided by cities, and opinions from locals via the survey. Ratings will recognize cities that are doing the best job of supporting bicycling for transportation and recreation as well as cities that are committed to rapid improvement of their bicycling opportunities.

Survey participants can answer anonymously or register with their name and email for a chance to win a Trek bike and other prizes.

Lock up your bike components with the ABUS Nutfix system

ABUS introduced a sleek solution for securing bicycle components called the Nutfix. The system is comprised of security nuts that allow your wheels or seatpost to be locked in place, helping to avoid the most common threat of bike theft. No specialty tools or keys are needed to operate; simply turn the bike on its side to lift the protective cover on the skewers and seatpost where you can access the nut inside. Even with knowledge of the special functionality of the Nutfix system, would-be bike thieves would be unable to turn the bike on its side when it’s snugly locked to the rack.

Nutfix is available as a quick release pair, solid axle, or seatpost collar in a variety of sizes and colors. Prices range from $35-$70.

New Protos race bike from De Rosa

After spending two years in development, De Rosa released its re-engineered Protos high-performance race bike. The company claims the bike maintains the same stiffness to weight ratio of its predecessor while dropping 20 percent of its weight for a 920-gram frame. De Rosa uses a mix of four types of modulus and ultra-high modulus carbon fiber for a stiff ride suitable for pro racers. The new Protos will be the bike of choice for Pro Continental team Nippo – Vini Fantini in 2017. The Team will ride this Special Edition New Protos equipped with Campagnolo Super Record EPS V3, Campagnolo wheels, FSA Attack handlebars, and a Selle Italia saddle.

New Project One design celebrates Contador’s return to Trek

Trek unveiled the Alberto Contador Grand Tour Celebración Emonda that boasts a custom paint scheme to honor and celebrate the return of Contador to the Trek family. The 34-year-old Spaniard joined Trek – Segafredo this season, racing on a Trek for the first time since 2009 when he was on Astana.

Trek graphic designer Micah Moran drew inspiration from the three grand tours to conceptualize the colorful design. A white and gold pearl base is complemented by red, pink, and yellow details referencing the leader’s jerseys of the three grand tours — Contador is one of the few cyclists in history to have earned victories in all three. The words “Querer es poder” are emblazoned on the seat tube, an addition to the bike’s creative look by Contador himself. Loosely translated it means, “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

The bike also features artwork highlighting historic landmarks including the Duomo in Milan, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid — along with a representation of the tower from Contador’s hometown of Pinto, Spain, near Madrid. Each Alberto Contador Grand Tour Celebración Émonda is hand-painted at Trek’s global headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin, and is available immediately to riders everywhere through Project One.

7Mesh Oro jacket with Gore-Tex Active fabric

The new Oro rain jacket combines ultra-lightweight Gore-Tex Active fabric with 7mesh patterning for a fully waterproof design that weighs just 93 grams. The two-ply Active material uses Gore’s water-shedding ShakeDry technology for excellent protection against the elements without the bulk. 7Mesh’s design features vents or pass-throughs for jersey pockets and a stuff sack that doubles as a pocket when the jacket is being worn. Complex patterning reduces seam bulk, as does a reinforced raw edge hem, which saves grams and provides 360-degree reflectivity. Oro jackets are available in a range of sizes for $299.

