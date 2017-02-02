Canyon unveils featherweight bike, plans U.S. launch in July

Canyon revealed its lightest frameset ever, the Ultimate CF EVO, which weighs in at just 665g for the frame and 270g for the fork. It hits these weights thanks to Canyon’s carbon layup that uses ultra-high modulus, pitch-based fibers. Canyon says it required special permission from the Japanese Ministry of Defense to use the material.

According to Canyon, these fibers enable the Ultimate CF EVO to deliver higher levels of stiffness and responsiveness at a lower weight without compromising comfort and durability.

The Ultimate CF EVO is offered in two factory builds, the 10.0 SL and the Ultimate 10.0 LTD — as well as a CF EVO full frameset option that includes the H36 Aerocockpit CF and S15 VCLS 2.0 seat post.

Canyon also announced its jump to the U.S. will happen mid-summer when customers will be able to purchase 2018 model year Canyon bikes. Canyon’s direct-to-consumer sales platform has been stirring things up in the cycling industry with bike companies anxiously waiting for the “Canyon Effect” — as one bike company called it — to hit the U.S. Some argue Canyon’s direct-to-consumer platform harms the brick-and-mortar bike shops.

Bikes will be shipped to U.S. customers in Canyon’s extra-large Bike Guard boxes that require minimal assembly on the consumer end. The bikes come pre-tuned and Canyon says they can be built and ready-to-ride in under 15 minutes. The majority of bikes offered will be the same as in Europe (online now) and Canyon says pricing will be comparable.

Canyon Ultimate CF EVO 10.0 SL

Wheels: Meilenstein Obermayer Tubulars with Ceramic Speed Bearings

Drivetrain: SRAM Red 22

Crankset: THM Clavicula Sine Exceptione

Brakes: THM Fibula | Tune Brake Shoes

Cockpit: Canyon H18 Ergo CF Bars / V13 Stem

Weight: 4.96kg

Canyon Ultimate CF EVO 10.0 LTD

Wheels: Lightweight Meilenstein Clinchers with Ceramic Speed Bearings

Drivetrain: SRAM Red eTap

Crankset: THM Clavicula M³ SRM

Brakes: SRAM Red

Cockpit: Canyon H36 Aerocockpit CF

Weight: 5.8kg