VN Show: Why do sprinters love TDU?

Finally, after months of waiting, the UCI men’s WorldTour is back! The 2017 season has kicked off with Australia’s Santos Tour Down Under.

Historically, riders come into the TDU with varying levels of form. Australian riders are often flying, while guys from North American and Europe are still remembering how to race a bicycle. It’s almost impossible to predict a GC rider’s results in April or May based on his form at the Tour Down Under.

That’s not the case with sprinters, however. Oftentimes, a sprinter who is winning in January can keep that success rolling later into the season. Why? We explore a few reasons.

Plus, we assess the Tour Down Under’s most fascinating and cute fauna, from baby kangaroos, to huge snakes, to the Outback’s most dangerous beast (Hint: He won the 2011 Tour de France). All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show!