TDU: Ewan wins shortened stage 1

As he did to start the 2016 season, Caleb Ewan won stage 1 of the UCI WorldTour kickoff in Lyndoch, Australia Tuesday. With the Australian summer sun pushing temperatures into the triple digits, Santos Tour Down Under organizers shortened the first stage to 118 kilometers. Neither the heat or shortened route stopped Orica – Scott’s Australian sprinter from pipping Sky’s Danny van Poppel at the line; Bora – Hansgrohe’s Sam Bennett was third.

“I think everyone felt the heat. It was probably a good idea for the race to shorten a little bit,” said Ewan. “I’m super happy to get that win — it was a really close one in the end.”

Although Astana’s Laurens de Vreese rode alone off the front for most of the day, and Ag2r La Mondiale’s Jan Bakelants tried a solo attack after the Belgian was caught, the race was destined to finish in a bunch gallop. Heading into the wind in the closing kilometers, Ewan said that many of his rivals ran out of lead-out mean for what he described as a “super messy sprint.”

World champion Peter Sagan did his best to lead out Bennett, who chose the right side of the road for his final sprint. Ewan dashed up the left side, in his low, aerodynamic sprint position. Van Poppel charged hard into the final 50 meters, but Ewan had the edge and claimed the race’s first leader’s jersey.

“It’s like a repeat of last year so I’m super happy with that,” he added.

Wednesday’s stage 2 will be a 148km stage to Paracombe, an uphill finish that should be critical in the race for GC.