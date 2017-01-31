VN podcast, ep. 14: Quintana’s challenge, new Dura-Ace, crit life

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Nairo Quintana’s team says that riding, and trying to win, the Giro d’Italia will only make him stronger for the Tour de France. Do we believe them? Can the Colombian win both grand tours, or one, or neither? We discuss Nairo’s chances. Plus, tech editor Dan Cavallari calls in from Calpe, Spain with news from Shimano’s official press launch for new Dura-Ace Di2, and Fred sits down with Brad Huff to chat about being one of the last crit bros.

