VN podcast, ep. 12: TDU cuts podium girls; Mionske talks bike law

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Bike racing is back! And it’s already scorching. Literally. We are joined by Andrew Hood from Adelaide, Australia to talk about heat-shortened season opener and the Santos Tour Down Under’s decision to ditch podium girls. Then, BikeLaw.com‘s Bob Mionske joins to discuss what you should do in the event of a bike/auto crash, and how bright lights and neon clothing can (or can’t) help you in a court of law.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.