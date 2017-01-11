VN podcast, ep. 11: We pan ‘The Program;’ what makes Guarnier tick?

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

“The Program,” that bio flick about Lance Armstrong, is a very, very, very, very bad movie. We delve into just how bad (very), and propose a few ways to fix it. Then, the three discuss Fretz’s recent feature on Megan Guarnier, who was America’s best bike racer in 2016. What makes her tick? Why did it take so long for her to reach the top? We answer these questions and more.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.