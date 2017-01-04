VN podcast, ep. 10: Wiggins, Vos, and a primer on heart health

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.
We’re back! Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Spencer Powlison cover the midwinter news: Bradley Wiggins’s plans to ski jump on reality TV, Marianne Vos is Back with a capital B, the Tour of Qatar is gone, and the Paris-Nice route looks quite cold. Then, Dreier sits down with Lennard Zinn and Chris Case to talk about their new book, “The Haywire Heart.” The three discuss why even fit people need to pay attention to their ticker.
Read more on heart health and cycling >>
