Women’s Tour Down Under video recaps

The 2017 Women’s Tour Down Under kicked off on Saturday with 17 teams vying for the first big UCI win of the season. While it’s not a Women’s WorldTour event, the four-day stage race in Adelaide, Australia draws many of women’s pro cycling’s biggest names out of hibernation to test out their early season legs. Orica – Scott, Wiggle – High5, and Canyon – SRAM raced along with a host of impressive teams looking to make a mark early this year.

While WWT races are held to specific standards for live race coverage and post-race videos, races like the Women’s Tour Down Under — a UCI 2.2 — often lack real-time race coverage or video recaps.

To address this race coverage blackout, several teams are taking matters into their own hands, providing behind-the-scenes videos, race reports, and short clips of the race action from the previous day’s racing. It’s a win-win for women’s cycling where fans can follow along with the racing — albeit a bit delayed — while teams keep the sponsors happy. It’s not perfect, but it helps progress women’s cycling bit by bit.

As for the Women’s Tour Down Under, Orica – Scott, Wiggle – High5, and Canyon – SRAM posted video recaps after each day of racing and we’ve gathered them together for some mini race coverage.

106.5km

Stage winner: Amanda Spratt (Orica – Scott)

GC leader: Amanda Spratt (Orica – Scott)

Orica – Scott:



Wiggle – High5:



Canyon – SRAM:



32.2km circuit race

Stage winner: Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling)

GC leader: Amanda Spratt (Orica – Scott)

Orica – Scott:



Wiggle – High5:



Canyon – SRAM:



92.4km

Stage winner: Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)

GC leader: Amanda Spratt (Orica – Scott)

Orica – Scott:



Wiggle – High5:



Canyon – SRAM:



1.2km circuit race

Stage winner: Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Overall winners

GC: Amanda Spratt (Orica – Scott)

Queen of the mountain: Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini)

Sprint: Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)

Young rider: Alexis Ryan (Canyon – SRAM)

Team: Orica – Scott

Wiggle-High5:



Canyon – SRAM:

