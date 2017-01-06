Week in Tech: Post-ride beers, new Garmin apps, and more

What is the perfect post-ride beer?

A new crowdsourcing campaign out of The Netherlands aims to create the perfect post-ride beer to drink with your cycling friends. à Bloc Bicycle Beer is a craft brew developed specially for cyclists, which the company calls a fresh, full-flavored, and easy-to-drink unfiltered blond. à Bloc adds an assortment of minerals — trademarked as its “Alpine Minerals” — to the beer to help with recovery and hydration after riding. The company has raised close to $60,000 of its $264,000 goal so far with about 27 days left in its Symbid crowdsourcing campaign.

Garmin adds a host of apps …

Garmin announced several new third-party apps, data fields, and watch faces available for users to download for free from its Connect IQ Store. Some of the companies releasing new apps compatible with Garmin include Uber, Trek, GU Energy Labs, and Nuun Active Hydration. Connect IQ is an open platform for third-party developers to create content for Garmin wearables, bike computers, and outdoor handhelds, and it allows for customization of Garmin devices.

With the new Uber ETA app, users can order a ride from the Uber app on their cell phones and then an estimated time of the driver’s arrival will appear on your Garmin wearable. For Garmin Edge bike computers, a new Trek/Bontrager app gives cyclists quick access to control their Bontrager headlights and taillights. They can also check battery levels and control light settings. Gu’s new app reminds cyclists when it’s time to eat or drink while riding or racing.

… and two-way satellite messaging with new devices

More from Garmin. Its first devices with inReach satellite communication will have 100 percent global Iridium satellite coverage for two-way messaging anywhere in the world. No cell service is required, so cyclists riding remote roads or backcountry trails can call for help if an emergency happens. The new inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer devices are equipped with an interactive SOS message, which triggers an emergency response from GEOS — a 24/7 search and rescue monitoring center — so users can communicate back and forth knowing that help is on the way. They also have a built-in GPS for location tracking and basic navigation. The Explorer+ adds preloaded TOPO maps, a compass, a barometric altimeter, and an accelerometer. The inReach SE+ is priced at $400 and the inReach Explorer+ is $500.

GoPro now connects to Polar devices

Polar now offers GoPro connectivity with several of its sports watches — including the V800 GPS and M600 — as well as its new H10 heart rate sensor. Athletes can operate basic GoPro commands on their watches, see when the camera is and is not filming, and view the camera’s remaining battery life. Using the heart rate sensor enables athletes to capture GoPro video overlaid with Polar’s heart rate and training data to see exactly how their body reacted to every incline or change in terrain. The H10’s new chest strap also includes extra interference-preventing electrodes to ensure the heart rate is captured accurately and without interference.

