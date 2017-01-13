Week in Tech: Niner goes gravel, Pinarello’s aero bikes, and more

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Niner jumps into the gravel game with new carbon RLT

Niner’s new performance-focused RLT 9 RDO gravel bike boasts smart details across the light carbon frame. The new bike weighs in at just under 1,100 grams and features thru-axles front and rear, as well as Niner’s RDO gravel fork with flat-mount disk brakes. The RLT will accept tires up to 40mm wide and can be built up as a lightweight gravel racer or as a long haul bike with the capacity to load up with racks and bags.

The carbon RLT 9 RDO comes in four different builds (two-star through five-star). The two-star build starts with SRAM’s workhorse Apex drivetrain and retails at $3,000. A five-star limited release version featuring Shimano’s full Di2 electronic drivetrain retails at $8,800.

Pinarello goes aero with new Dogma F10

Pinarello launched its Dogma F10 aero road bike and announced that Team Sky will ride the new design throughout the 2017 season. The F10 blends Pinarello’s Dogma F8 and the Bolide TT bikes for a mix of all-around characteristics and aerodynamics. It has the same geometry as the F8 but includes a concave down tube that reduces drag by a claimed 12.6 percent. An asymmetric design with larger tubes on the right side of the frame counteracts the forces created by the drivetrain. Pinarello says this helps create a stiffer frame while using less material on the left side of the frame.

Tour of Sufferlandria commences February 4th

The fifth annual Tour of Sufferlandria on February 4-12 will once again benefit the Davis Phinney Foundation and its work to help improve the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s disease. The nine-day virtual tour takes riders through some of the Sufferfest’s most rigorous workout videos and brings together thousands of riders from around the world to suffer together. Riders who complete the full tour will earn a chance to win one of several prizes donated by the tour’s sponsors, including Thomson Bike Tours, Wattbike, and Wahoo Fitness. To participate in the tour, riders can register on the Sufferfest website and make a minimum donation of $10 to the Davis Phinney Foundation, which will be added to the $300,000 raised through this event in the last four years.

USA Cycling partners with anti-theft mobile app to register bikes

The Rejjee anti-theft mobile app was selected as the official bicycle registry of USA Cycling. The app originally launched in the greater Boston area and returned seven times more bikes than the national average. With more than two million bikes stolen each year in the United States, the two organizations are launching a drive to register one million bikes in 2017. Proceeds from bike registrations and the purchase of security stickers — which aid local law enforcement in connecting with owners — will help support USA Cycling and the USA Cycling Team.

Watch out: Lezyne goes wearable

Lezyne’s new GPS watches have arrived. The Micro C GPS watch has a high-resolution screen, color display, and durable construction. It has Ant+ and Bluetooth Smart connectivity and can pair with power meters, heart rate monitors, and speed/cadence sensors. It can also connect with Lezyne’s Ally app for turn-by-turn navigation and live tracking. The Micro C and Micro GPS watches cost $170 and $140.

Thunderbolt commuter jeans fit better than ever

Thunderbolt Sportswear has updated its original Mark II commuter jeans with a more modern style and better on-the-bike fit. The jeans use a 4-way stretch soft shell fabric with a fleece-like lining and are designed with wind-resistant and water-repellent materials to keep you warm and dry on your daily commutes. They have a reinforced “no-stretch” waistband and a hidden zipper on the right back pocket. The Mark II jeans are designed and sewn in Portland, Oregon, using Imported Swiss fabric and come in three colors.

