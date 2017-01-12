Vuelta a España announces 2017 route

Race organizer Unipublic announced the 2017 Vuelta a España route on Thursday. The season’s final grand tour will start in Nimes, France, on August 19 and end in Madrid on September 10.

The 3,298-kilometer race includes five mountaintop finishes, including the fearsome Angliru, which comes on the race’s penultimate day. Racing begins with a team time trial on French soil — only the third time the Vuelta has started abroad. Stage 16 will also be a time trial, a mostly flat, 42-kilometer individual test in Navarra. With five flat stages in the first 14 days of the race, sprinters may be encouraged to stick around before stages 15-17, three mountain stages and the TT, which should be central to the battle for the overall.

“The third week will be even more important,” said Movistar manager Eusebio Unzué, who’s top rider Nairo Quintana won the 2016 Vuelta. “First up, there’s the Los Arcos to Logroño ITT, a special day for us as we will be racing home in the Navarra roads. Then, another two mountaintop finishes, and the always demanding Cantabria hills. And at the end, L’Angliru, a final, hellish chance for those who still want to conquer the race. I feel like it’s a Vuelta route even harder than in previous occasions, and I’m sure it’ll be spectacular.”

2017 Vuelta stages

Stage 1: Nîmes-Nîmes (France), 13.8km team time trial

Stage 2: Nîmes-Gruissan-Grand Narbonne (France), 201km

Stage 3: Prades-Andorra La Vella, 158.5km

Stage 4: Escaldes Engordany-Tarragona, 193km

Stage 5: Benicassim-Alcossebre, 173.4km

Stage 6: Vila-Real-Sagunto, 198km

Stage 7: Lliria-Cuenca, 205.2km

Stage 8: Hellin-Xorret de Cati, 184km

Stage 9: Orihuela-Cumbre del Sol, 176.3km

Rest day

Stage 10: Caravaca-Elpozo Alimentacion, 171km

Stage 11: Lorca-Calar Alto, 188km

Stage 12: Motril-Antequera, 161.4km

Stage 13: Coin-Tomares, 197km

Stage 14: Ecija-Sierra de La Pandera, 185.5km

Stage 15: Alcala La Real-Sierra Nevada, 127km

Rest day

Stage 16: Circuito de Navarra-Logrono, 42km individual time trial

Stage 17: Villadiego-Los Machucos, 180km

Stage 18: Suances-Santo Toribio de Liebana, 168.5km

Stage 19: Caso-Gijon, 153km

Stage 20: Corvera de Asturias-Angliru, 119.2km

Stage 21: Arroyomolinos-Madrid, 101.9km