Vos wins second World Cup race of season

A week after reclaiming her Dutch title in Sint-Michielsgestel, seven-time cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos (WM3 Energie) won her second World Cup race of the season at Fiuggi Regione Lazio in Italy on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Olympic champion took the penultimate stage of the Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Series in convincing style over Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and 2016 Dutch champion Sophie de Boer (Breepark) after five laps and a distance of 13.58 kilometres.

“It’s different than all the races,” claimed Vos after the race. “We have some slippery races, but here in the woods it’s like ice. So you have to find some balance and shoot your own path, and I think I was able to do that on my own.”

When asked how she was able to avoid trouble on the treacherous course, Vos explained: “Of course take the good lines … have good grip with your tires, with your shoes and in the end it’s about not panicking and being able to cope with the circumstances.”

Dutch rider Annemarie Worst (Giant) crossed the line in fourth as the first under-23 arrival.

