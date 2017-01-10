VN Show: High line vs. low line; new rules for CX Nats?

Editor’s note: This video includes footage from The Slow Ride Podcast, Noah Bell, and USA Cycling.

This week’s VeloNews Show is all about cyclocross. Did you take the high line or the low line at last weekend’s USA Cycling National Cyclocross Championship? We ponder why some riders went high, when the low route seemed to be fastest.

One guy who chose the low line was Stephen Hyde, who won the men’s race, despite a series of crashes and bobbles. Is Hyde ready to take on the world? One of our hosts thinks Hyde needs to work on those technical skills before heading over to Luxembourg.

Plus, we ask ourselves how our sport should handle all of those retired pro cyclists who race in the masters category at CX nationals. Do we give them a special award?

All that and more on this wee’s very muddy, icy, crash-filled VeloNews Show!