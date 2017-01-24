VN Show: CX worlds preview; Super Bowl analogy breaks down

The biggest cyclocross race of the season is coming up, January 28-29 in Bieles, Luxembourg. We discuss the resurgence of Marianne Vos, a former world champ, who is on a six-race winning streak going into the race for the rainbow jersey.

Plus, what’s up with Wout Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, the hands-down favorites for the men’s race? Van Aert sat out the Hoogerheide World Cup with what he says is a knee injury. His Dutch rival van der Poel was nowhere to be seen at the front of the final World Cup race of the season. Is this all a bit of pre-worlds gamesmanship? Or, will Sunday’s winner, Lars van der Haar stun them both with a surge of midwinter form?

With the WorldTour road season underway, we also couldn’t resist poking a little fun at BMC Racing’s Jim Ochowicz who had an interesting football analogy to share after his Tour leader Richie Porte barnstormed his home race, the Santos Tour Down Under. All this and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.