VN podcast, ep. 13: Team GB in trouble; Guy Andrews talks LeMond

What does BMC’s Jim Ochowicz know about football? Not too much, apparently. British Cycling is back in hot water following Nicole Cooke’s scathing evidence provided to British Parliament, but how will it affect Brian Cookson, who was once president of the British governing body? Plus, a look at this weekend’s cyclocross world championships in Luxembourg and a chat with Guy Andrews about his new Greg LeMond book, “Yellow Jersey Racer.”

