Van Vleuten caps Orica-Scott sweep Down Under

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten ended a stellar month of racing for Orica-Scott in Australia to kick off 2017 with a thrilling win in the elite women’s race (UCI 1.2) at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Victoria on Saturday.

The Australian women’s WorldTour team had already claimed three national titles and the Santos Women’s Tour (2.2) in the first three weeks of the season.

The win marks a sensational return to form for van Vleuten, who suffered three fractured vertebrae and a concussion following a horrific crash in the closing kilometers of last year’s Rio Olympic Games women’s road race while leading.

Van Vleuten, 34, won the 113.3km race featuring 87 starters from 15 teams by outsprinting her three fellow chase companions, who caught solo leader Emma Pooley (Holden Women’s Cycling Team) with 2.5km left to race.

American Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthCare) finished second ahead of Japan’s Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle High5) and Australian Lucy Kennedy (High5 Dream Team). Great Britain’s Pooley dropped to fifth.

“I was not one of the leaders for the day,” van Vleuten explained. “I am targeting the start of March, so I said I would like to help my teammates.

“I have surprised myself. In the Tour Down Under I was struggling uphill, but today I was one of the better riders uphill.

“Katrin Garfoot and Amanda Spratt were supposed to be our leaders and they didn’t have a great day,” she continued. “I noticed on the climbs that they weren’t there anymore and that it was only me.

“I had done already some work, so I felt some pressure thinking maybe I have to also finish this race off. I think this is one of my strengths that I am a bit older and I have a big engine.”

Results