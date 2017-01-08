Van der Poel, Vos win Dutch cyclo-cross titles

THE HAGUE (AFP) – Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) has put his nasty crash at Azencross Loenhout on December 29 well and truly behind him as he has win the Dutch cycl0-cross title for the third consecutive year. The 2015 world champion, who skipped the Grand Prix Sven Nys on New Year’s Day, dominated the race from start to finish, ahead of Corné van Kessel and Joris Nieuwenhuis, Sunday in Sint-Michielsgestel.

“I waited for the first two laps here and eventually had the chance to accelerate enough to make a difference,” the 21-year-old Van der Poel told Ziggo Sport after the race. “There were not many places to really get away. It was more riding from turn to turn.”

For the elite women, 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist cyclist and seven-time cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos captured her sixth national cycl0-cross title with a win over fellow podium riders Lucinda Brand and Sophie de Boer, who finished second and third respectively. Outgoing Dutch champion Thalita de Jong finished in fifth.