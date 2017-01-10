USA Cycling names 2017 cyclocross worlds team

USA Cycling named the American team for 2017 UCI World Cyclocross Championships on Tuesday. The 30-rider squad will head to Bieles, Luxembourg to race January 28-29.

The announcement follows Sunday’s snowy, cold U.S. championships races in Hartford, Connecticut, where Stephen Hyde won his first national title, and Katie Compton won her 13th.

Elite Men

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team; Westhampton, MA)

Stephen Hyde* (Cannondale Cyclocrossword; Easthampton, MA)

Jack Kisseberth (Jam Fund-NCC; Easthampton, MA)

Travis Livermon (Maxxis – Shimano; Winston Salem, NC)

Tobin Ortenblad* (Santa Cruz Factory Racing; Santa Cruz, CA)

Jeremy Powers* (Aspire Racing; Easthampton, MA)

Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team; Birdsboro, PA)

Elite Women

Elle Anderson (Elle Anderson Racing; Oakland, CA)

Kaitlin Antonneau* (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Racine, WI)

Katie Compton* (Trek – Panache; Colorado Springs, CO)

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation; Concord, NH)

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic – Zones; Bellingham, WA)

Amanda Miller* (Boulder Cycle Sport – YogaGlo; Fort Collins, CO)

U23 Men

Maxx Chance (Evol DevoElite Racing; Boulder, CO.)

Lance Haidet* (Raleigh – Clement; San Luis Obispo, CA)

Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Vista Subaru; Parker, CO)

Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Alliance; Mason, OH)

Curtis White* (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, NY)

Cooper Willsey (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Hinesburg, VT)

U23 Women

Hannah Arensman (J.A. King – BR’C; Rutherford College, NC)

Ellen Noble* (Aspire Racing; Kennebunkport, ME)

Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, WI)

Emma White (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Delanson, NY)

Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Co. – Vista Subaru; Highlands Ranch, CO)

Junior Men

Ross Ellwood (Boulder Junior Cycling; Boulder, CO)

Lane Maher* (Hands on Cycling; Harwinton, CT)

Sam Noel (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld; Shelburne, VT)

Denzel Stephenson* (Boulder Junior Cycling; Boulder, CO)

Caleb Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective; Madison, WI)

Calder Wood (Rad Racing NW; Anacortes, WA)

* Automatic bid