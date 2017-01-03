U.S. CX nationals course: Steep and slippery

Hartford, Connecticut is known as the “Insurance Capital of the World.” Exciting, right?
Sure, 2017 cyclocross nationals are convenient for New Englanders, but after Boulder, Colorado (yes, we are biased) and Asheville, North Carolina, Hartford doesn’t quite have the same appeal for those on the race/vacation combo plan.
But then, we started to see some videos from the non-championship races at Riverside Park. We stand corrected — this course could be one of the most entertaining tracks we’ve seen in years for ‘cross nationals. Perhaps it is strangely appropriate that major insurance companies choose to base their headquarters in Hartford, given the carnage that may ensue this week.