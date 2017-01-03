U.S. CX nationals course: Steep and slippery

Hartford, Connecticut is known as the “Insurance Capital of the World.” Exciting, right?

Sure, 2017 cyclocross nationals are convenient for New Englanders, but after Boulder, Colorado (yes, we are biased) and Asheville, North Carolina, Hartford doesn’t quite have the same appeal for those on the race/vacation combo plan.

But then, we started to see some videos from the non-championship races at Riverside Park. We stand corrected — this course could be one of the most entertaining tracks we’ve seen in years for ‘cross nationals. Perhaps it is strangely appropriate that major insurance companies choose to base their headquarters in Hartford, given the carnage that may ensue this week.

This is the first option for lots of people. #cxnats2017 #cxnats @usacycling A video posted by jarednieters (@jarednieters) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:42am PST

This is the 20-30 years non championship race. ‪@HartfordCX17 @usacycling #cxnats #cxnats2017 ‬ A video posted by jarednieters (@jarednieters) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Now THAT is an off camber section. #cxnats A video posted by Micah Rice (@micah.rice) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:06am PST