Tour of Utah announces 2017 host cities

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah announced the framework for its 2017 route on Wednesday, naming 10 host cities for the seven-day race, to be held July 31-August 6.

For the 13th edition of the race, organizers have kept the route in northern Utah, mostly near Salt Lake City. Stage 3’s Big Cottonwood Canyon individual time trial is a new addition to the course. The 2016 edition of the Utah race did not include any time trial stages.

Fans will be familiar with the uphill finish to Snowbird in stage 6, as it has been included in the route for four straight years. In 2016, Andrew Talansky won the Snowbird stage, also the race’s sixth day, and wrested the overall lead from Lachlan Morton.

However, the traditional final stage to Park City, where Morton attacked on the final climb up Empire Pass and won the overall, will not be included this year. Instead, the race will wrap up with a circuit race in Salt Lake City. In 2015, Michael Woods won an 89-kilometer Salt Lake City circuit race on stage 5 of the Tour of Utah.

2017 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah start cities

Stage 1: Start and finish in Logan

Stage 2: Brigham City to Snowbasin Resort

Stage 3: Big Cottonwood Canyon individual time trial

Stage 4: Start and finish in South Jordan City

Stage 5: Layton to Bountiful

Stage 6: Heber Valley to Snowbird

Stage 7: Salt Lake City circuit