Tour Down Under, stage 4: Ewan earns a hat-trick

Australian Caleb Ewan won his third stage of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under Friday, maneuvering through a disorganized sprint to cross the line first in Cambelltown. Peter Sagan (Bora – Hansgrohe) was again second to the Orica – Scott sprinter, and Sky’s Danny van Poppel was third.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year,” said Ewan, who has six wins so far in January. “My team did an amazing job. They really committed to the chase, committed to winning today.”

On the long descent to the finish, it looked like Jack Bauer (Quick Step Floors) might have a chance at riding away to victory alone. He’d been in the day’s breakaway with UniSA’s Cam Meyer and Bahrain – Merida’s Ondrej Cink. However, Bauer, the New Zealand time trial champion, was caught by the field with about five kilometers remaining in the 149.5km stage.

The straight, one-kilometer run to the finish was slightly uphill, making it difficult for the sprinters to judge. Sky led out the sprint, and for a moment, van Poppel looked to be in the clear. But Ewan squeezed through a small gap on the right-side barriers, giving world champion Sagan the slip, and taking another win.

“I knew this one was going to be tough; I guess it was tough for all of the sprinters as well,” the 22-year-old Ewan added.

Saturday’s stage 5 features the Tour Down Under’s classic uphill finish on Willunga Hill. The stage will run 151.5 kilometers. Richie Porte (BMC), who remains GC leader after stage 4, has won the Willunga Hill stage in the last three years.