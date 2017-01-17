Tour Down Under: Porte takes control with stage 2 win

Australian Richie Porte gave the home crowds a show Wednesday with an emphatic win in stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under. BMC Racing’s leader came home at the top of the Paracombe climb 16 seconds ahead of second place, Movistar’s Gorka Izagirre. Esteban Chaves (Orica – Scott) was third.

“I had nightmares of two yeas ago when we played cat and mouse there — didn’t work,” Porte said of the finish climb. “The BMC Racing boys were just incredible. Nice to win on the Paracombe. Now we try to defend this jersey.”

The 148.5km stage was highlighted by a solo attack by Izagirre’s German teammate, Jasha Sutterlin. He was caught about 20 kilometers from the finish, and the peloton stormed into the base of the final 1.5km kicker to the line.

“We didn’t really race that hard around Sterling,” Porte said of the five hilly circuits in town before the run north to the uphill finish.

Porte’s accelerations on the Paracombe dropped most of the riders from the final select group. Izagirre followed briefly, but with about one kilometer to the finish, the Australian was clear, and rode to victory with a comfortably margin.

He added that he’s “confident” to head into the remaining four stages with the overall lead. The sprinters should be back in the spotlight for Thursday’s stage 3, a 144km race from Glenelg to Victor Harbor.