Tech milestone: Boonen wins first race with disc-brake bike

More on disc brakes Pro riders wary of disc brakes according to new survey According to preliminary results from a survey conducted by the riders association, 40 percent of pros don't want disc brakes in the

Tom Boonen’s 113th pro win wasn’t entirely remarkable at face value, but it stood apart because of the bike he rode — a bike equipped with disc brakes. Although disc brakes have been introduced to the pro road peloton in fits and starts, Tuesday marked the first time (we believe) that a UCI pro road race was won on discs.

Boonen sprinted to victory in stage 2 of Vuelta de San Juan in Argentina, and he was riding a Specialized S-Works Venge Vias disc.

Based on his gushing Instagram post, it seems Boonen was pleased with both the win and the bike.

First victory of the year! Proud to be the first pro to win a race on my #venge with #discbrakes. I have been a big fan of this massive improvement from the start. @iamspecialized_road it doesn't only adds safety it also gives you better control of the bike braking into corners. #dirtyfaceswinraces A photo posted by tom boonen (@bomtoonen) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

In early 2016, riders began riding disc-brake bikes at pro races, part of the UCI’s trial period for the technology. The trial was suspended, however, when then Movistar rider Fran Ventoso crashed at Paris-Roubaix and said that a disc brake rotor was the cause of a serious gash on his lower leg. Ventoso blasted the discs as “giant knives, ‘machetes.’” Ahead of 2017, the UCI decided to restart the disc brake trial, but a leaked poll, conducted by the CPA riders association indicated that interest was lukewarm at best among the pro cyclists who responded.